Koike to launch comfortable commute movement this summer

TOKYO —

Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike will launch a campaign called “Kaiteki Tsukin Movement” (Comfortable Commute Movement) for summer. She says she wants to encourage companies to allow employees to come to work at different times or to introduce teleworking in an effort to ease the rush hour congestion on trains and subways in the capital, Fuji TV reported.

Koike said “It’s better to work out ways to comfortably get to work rather than everyone getting on trains at the same time and feeling packed in, especially on hot summer days.”

The movement encourages as many companies as possible to participate, and aims to see if it helps ease overcrowded conditions on trains.

Koike is also calling on train companies to introduce a system by which they can instantly assess the level of each train’s capacity.

