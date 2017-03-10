Lawmaker who piggybacked over puddle in typhoon-hit area resigns after joking about it

TOKYO —

A parliamentary vice minister, who was cautioned last year for being carried across a puddle in a typhoon-hit area, tendered his resignation Thursday after he joked about the incident.

Shunsuke Mutai, parliamentary vice Cabinet Office minister, was visiting the site of deadly flooding in the northeastern prefecture of Iwate in September when he was seen crossing a stretch of shallow flood water on a staffer’s back, having neglected to bring appropriate boots.

Mutai apologized at the time, but at a fundraising party for himself on Wednesday night in Tokyo he joked that the “boot industry really made some money” as a result of the blunder.

Mutai, a 60-year-old lawmaker of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party, submitted a letter of resignation to disaster management minister Jun Matsumoto. His resignation is expected to be accepted at a cabinet meeting Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference earlier in the day that Mutai’s remark was “extremely inappropriate.”

A senior member of Komeito, the LDP’s coalition partner, slammed Mutai’s behavior as “really pathetic.”

“It’s unforgivable to turn something like that into a joke at his own party,” Yoshio Urushibara told a press conference.

Renho, leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said Mutai’s remark was “shameful” and “raises questions about his responsibility as a parliamentary vice minister.”

Mutai was part of a delegation visiting the town of Iwaizumi, where flooding and landslides from Typhoon Lionrock had left nine people dead in a nursing home.

He prefaced his joke Wednesday by telling those present that his gaffe had prompted the government to acquire a great number of long boots for officials to borrow.

