LDP passes rule change that could see Abe remain PM until 2021

TOKYO —

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Sunday to extend its term limit on party leaders, potentially allowing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to remain in his role until September 2021.

Abe’s tenure as president of the LDP was set to run out in September next year before the rule change, which would have meant stepping down as prime minister even if the LDP was still in power.

The party, holding its annual convention at a Tokyo hotel, approved extending the limit to three consecutive three-year terms from the previous two consecutive three-year terms.

This means Abe can stand for re-election in the next party leadership vote in the fall of next year.

Abe, 62, served as prime minister for around a year before resigning in September 2007. He became prime minister again when the LDP returned to power in December 2012 after a three-year period in opposition.

Taking both his stints in power into account, Abe could become the longest serving prime minister in Japanese history if he is still in the role in November 2019.

The three-term plan had been approved in November last year by the LDP’s General Council, its main decision-making body, following debate in a party policy taskforce.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, appeared to endorse the rule change in his speech at the convention, stressing that “stability in government is the only certain path for us to respond to… the need for this administration to work hard on various issues at home and abroad.”

The LDP also adopted Sunday a strategy for this year, centering on making “concrete steps toward” a formal proposal to amend the Japanese Constitution, a longstanding ambition of both Abe and the party.

“It’s the historic mission of the LDP, which has held up the backbone of Japan throughout the postwar period, to lead a specific debate toward a proposal to amend the Constitution,” Abe said in his address at the convention.

This year marks 70 years since the post-World War II foundational document, under which Japan renounces the right to wage war or possess “war potential,” came into force. It has never been amended.

The 2017 strategy states that the LDP will drive debate in the constitutional commissions in both chambers of the Diet, while “making the path to constitutional amendment clear to the public.” It also says the party will promote efforts to expand support for constitutional reform among voters.

An amendment to the Constitution would legally have to win the support of at least two-thirds of lawmakers in both houses of the Diet before gaining a majority of votes in a national referendum.

The ruling coalition and pro-amendment opposition parties already have a two-thirds majority, but would likely need to reach some sort of consensus with opposition parties in light of public sensitivity over the Constitution.

Sunday’s convention was also a chance for the LDP to whip up excitement among the party faithful ahead of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in July.

Sadayuki Sakakibara, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, the country’s largest business lobby known as Keidanren, lauded economic progress under the Abe administration as a guest speaker.

