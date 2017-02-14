LDP to support one-off legislation for emperor's abdication

TOKYO —

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Monday to support the creation of a one-off legal mechanism to allow Emperor Akihito to abdicate, rather than legislation that would also enable future emperors to relinquish the throne.

The decision reached at the LDP’s fourth meeting on the matter contradicts the view of the main opposition Democratic Party, which is seeking the establishment of a permanent legal mechanism for abdication.

The LDP, its junior coalition partner Komeito and the Democratic Party are set to begin deliberations in the near future on the abdication of the 83-year-old emperor, following his video message in August signaling his desire to abdicate due to his advanced age.

Only senior or other selected LDP members have attended the meetings on the issue. Some LDP members, including Shigeru Ishiba, former LDP secretary general, have criticized the decision-making process as too exclusive as the party has not held any related meetings open to all of its lawmakers.

The LDP’s decision is in line with the government’s intention to enact one-off legislation to enable the emperor’s abdication. Komeito is expected to make clear on Tuesday its preference for a one-off abdication mechanism.

Currently, only posthumous succession is effectively allowed as the 1947 Imperial House Law that sets out rules for imperial affairs lacks a provision regarding abdication.

The LDP also said it is necessary to deliberate on ways to secure sustainable imperial succession separately from the ongoing discussions on the abdication issue.

Since women leave the imperial family upon marriage under the current Imperial House Law, legislation to enable the establishment of female branches of the imperial family is expected to be discussed with regard to achieving sustainable succession.

House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima is scheduled to hear opinions on the abdication issue from each party next Monday and the LDP is expected to report its decision at that time.

© KYODO