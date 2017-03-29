Lower house panel calls for restraint in designation of state secrets

TOKYO —

A lower house panel in a report released Wednesday voiced concern about the government’s designation of state secrets, cautioning against the excessive application of the controversial secrecy law.

But the intelligence surveillance panel stopped short of issuing official recommendations to the government, instead calling its findings opinions.

The panel is tasked with discouraging arbitrary use of the secrecy law that came into force in December 2014. It submitted its second annual report to House of Representatives Speaker Tadamori Oshima on Wednesday.

The panel raised concern over a growing practice in which files that contain no specific applicable information are classified as state secrets “in advance.”

Secrecy designations were removed from five files last year for this reason, according to the report.

“The law intended to prevent the boundless expansion of what can be designated secret is being operated in ways that diverge from its basic principles,” the panel said.

It also said there needs to be further inquiry into the disclosure of discussion within the National Security Council, the minutes of which the government has refused to release.

“The government will examine the report and consider the necessary actions based on what it says,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Wednesday.

The report is based on the panel’s questions to cabinet ministers and expert witnesses from May last year in respect of the 443 items designated as state secrets up to the end of 2015.

A panel in the House of Councillors is expected to submit its own report to speaker Chuichi Date in the coming months.

© KYODO