Main opposition party unites to challenge Abe government

TOKYO —

Japan’s main opposition party pledged Sunday to step up efforts to challenge the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at its first convention since the party was established a year ago.

The Democratic Party said in its party platform for the year beginning April 1 that it will fight the politics being pursued by the Abe government, which the party claims only benefit the strong.

The party’s leader Renho attended the convention, which was held at a hotel in Tokyo as her party struggles to boost support ratings and remains vague about key issues such as how to do away with nuclear plants or to what extent it can cooperate in elections with other opposition parties, including the Japanese Communist Party.

The Democratic Party is the largest component of the opposition camp in parliament but garnered a support rating of only 7.3% against 44.6% for Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, according to a Kyodo News poll in February.

“We’ll promote ourselves as a party that can present the people with an alternative,” Renho told the convention, adding that her party will compile a bill to seek a Japan with zero nuclear power plants.

She pledged that the party leadership will do its utmost to boost seats in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly election in July, recognizing that what happens in that election will affect voting trends in future national elections.

The Democratic Party, or Minshinto, was launched in March 2016 through the merger of the Democratic Party of Japan and the smaller Japan Innovation Party. Renho became party president in September succeeding Katsuya Okada.

© KYODO