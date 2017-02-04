Mattis says U.S. stands 100% with Japan on alliance

TOKYO —

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said Friday that the United States stands “100%” with Japan on a visit to reassure Asian allies rattled by President Donald Trump’s isolationist rhetoric.

Mattis spoke in Tokyo on the first overseas tour by a senior Trump administration official, as concerns rise about the direction of US policy in the region under the protectionist and fiery leader.

He arrived earlier in the day from Seoul, where he warned nuclear-armed North Korea that any attacks by their forces would be met with an “effective and overwhelming” response.

Japan and the U.S. have a decades long security alliance and U.S.-South Korea military ties date back to the 1950-53 Korean War. But on the campaign trail, Trump threatened to withdraw U.S. forces if they do not step up their financial support.

Some 28,500 U.S. troops are based in South Korea to defend it against the North, and 47,000 in Japan.

“I want there to be no misunderstanding during the transition in Washington,” Mattis told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, referring to the changeover to Trump from former president Barack Obama.

“We stand firmly, 100%, shoulder-to-shoulder with you and the Japanese people.”

He added: “I wanted to make certain that Article Five of our mutual defense treaty is understood to be as real to us today as it was a year ago, five years ago and it will be a year and 10 years from now.”

Article five commits each country to repel attacks against the other in Japan or territories it administers. The US has said that includes the uninhabited islands in the East China Sea administered by Japan but also claimed by China.

Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters after his separate meeting with Mattis that the U.S. defense chief also reconfirmed that commitment.

On the campaign trail, Trump also raised the possibility of Japan and South Korea arming themselves with nuclear weapons, particularly sensitive in Japan—the only country to ever be attacked by atomic bombs—but later drew back from the remarks.

“I do have a hope, and also I am convinced, together with you and President Trump we will be able to demonstrate the unwavering alliance between Japan and the United State both to the public inside Japan as well as outside Japan,” said Abe, who is set to hold a summit with Trump next week in the U.S.

Abe has repeatedly argued that Japan bears an appropriate share of the costs of the alliance, which he stresses benefits the U.S., Japan and the broader region.

A Japanese foreign ministry official said that Mattis made no mention of base support costs in Tokyo.

Mattis’ visit comes amid heightened fears over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions, a major concern for both South Korea and Japan.

Before leaving Seoul, he sought to warn Pyongyang against violent adventurism.

“Any attack on the United States or our allies will be defeated and any use of nuclear weapons would be met with a response that would be effective and overwhelming,” Mattis told reporters ahead of a meeting with Han.

© 2017 AFP