Mattis won't ask Japan, South Korea for heavier U.S. deployment costs

WASHINGTON —
U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis will not ask Japan and South Korea to pay a bigger share of expenses associated with hosting U.S. forces when he visits the two key Asian allies this week, Japanese and U.S. government sources said Monday.
While the sources referred to such an outlook, Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said the purpose of Mattis’ visit to South Korea on Thursday and Japan on Friday and Saturday is “not to roll out any big changes in U.S. policy.”
“It will mostly be a chance for him to listen, meet the parties involved there…and make sure we’re positioned, going forward, to be able to continue the strong alliances we have,” Davis told reporters, referring to Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general who took office Jan. 20.
“He wants to find out what their concerns are,” Davis said.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who was sworn in on Jan. 20, demanded during his presidential campaign that Japan, South Korea and other U.S. allies increase their shares of the costs of deploying U.S. troops in the countries—or else defend themselves.
Davis said Japan and South Korea are “our most important Pacific allies,” and that they are “crucial to peace and stability in the region” whose security situation has become increasingly severe due to the rise of China and a nuclear-armed North Korea.
Mattis plans to hold talks with South Korean Defense Minister Han Min Koo in Seoul on Thursday before meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Defense Minister Tomomi Inada during a two-day trip to Tokyo from Friday.
The trip will precede what will be the first summit meeting between Abe and Trump on Feb. 10 in Washington.
In Seoul, Mattis and Han are expected to discuss North Korea’s nuclear threat and the planned deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to South Korea.
China has strongly opposed the THAAD deployment, saying it could undermine its security interests and the strategic balance of the region.
16 Comments
14
viking68
Mattis is reasoned, educated, ethical, highly experienced and supremely qualified for the job. History may prove him to be the best Sec. Def.
He is a polar opposite of the rest of the Trump team, so I worry that his days are numbered.
1
thepersoniamnow
Course not, that was all Trump posturing for votes.
1
Frederic Bastiat
Reading comprehension is necessary :"Pentagon spokesman Jeff Davis said the purpose of Mattis’ visit to South Korea on Thursday and Japan on Friday and Saturday is “not to roll out any big changes in U.S. policy.”
“It will mostly be a chance for him to listen, meet the parties involved there…and make sure we’re positioned, going forward, to be able to continue the strong alliances we have,”
That in no way indicates that Mattis will not recommend changes going forward.
1
Yubaru
Going to be hard for some JT folks to take a former US Marine as Sec Def, and viking is spot on with his comments!
5
onedragon
He will bring back honor and legitimacy to the Sec.Def. Japan and Korea will be pleasantly surprised.
-2
BertieWooster
We are glad you aren’t going to increase it, but how about lowering the "protection money," Mr Mattis?
0
dcog9065
Trump backing off in the face of his allies makes sense, he much prefers to inflict harm on his own countrymen rather than foreign allies, like a traitor would do
6
onedragon
In due time. I think With Mattis, he will try to understand ALL issues The Japanese people are facing regarding the U.S.military in Japan. I think he will be open to all possibilities before any decisions are to be made. Trump will follow his advise as well.
-4
Peter Qinghai
When push comes to shove, will James Mattis have the same integrity as Sally Yates?
Let's hope so.
I recently ran across #Unholytrinity, and also wonder about Mattis's future.
-1
Maria
So, when Trump does go ahead with his campaign promises, his supporters say, "Oh well he keeps his word," and when he does not, they say "That was jut part of his campaign".
The gaslighting argument has a lot of substance to it. :/
1
bruinfan
Japan already pays 70%+ of the cost (You would be surprised how many millions of Americans do not understand this). Germany and Italy only pay 30% BTW...so there you go.
2
Dango bong
shouldn't there be a "Yet" at the end of the title?
2
BertieWooster
bruinfan,
Yes, exactly.
One wonders why, considering they are not here to defend Japan but just to protect their own interests. They should pay rent at the same level that Japanese citizens do if they really insist on being here. If you're going to get "businesslike" Donald, then we should do so too!
2
Frederic Bastiat
Do so many people have such poor reading comprehension? Really?
1
SenseNotSoCommon
But Trump will. On Twitter.
0
Jel Merd
Really?
