Mayor in hot water over personal message sent to group of employees

MIYAZAKI, Japan —

The mayor of a city in southwestern Japan has come under fire for mistakenly sending a message meant for a female subordinate to a group of about 50 city employees.

Nichinan Mayor Kyohei Sakita, 37, sent a message via online messaging application Line saying he wanted to see the woman when she was ill and absent from the office on Dec 30, the Miyazaki Prefecture city said Friday.

The message, topped with a heart emoji, sparked widespread public criticism after it went viral, with some accusing the mayor of having an extramarital affair or of sexually harassing the woman.

The allegations are particularly damaging to Sakita as he has been known for his family man image, sharing online his personal life with his wife and children. He has also pledged to be a boss who helps his subordinates keep a good balance between work and family life.

Sakita said he is in “no inappropriate relationship” with the woman and denied sexual or power harassment, but apologized for causing problems during a city assembly meeting Thursday.

He said he is considering requesting the critical online commentary be deleted while threatening to possibly file defamation lawsuits.

© KYODO