N Korea may be capable of sarin-loaded missile attack: Abe

TOKYO —
North Korea may have the capacity to launch a warhead loaded with sarin nerve gas, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday, as tensions rise over the country’s missile and nuclear programs.
Sarin has been used in domestic attacks in Japan, notably in 1995 when the Aum Supreme Truth cult released it in the Tokyo subway killing 13 people and sickening 6,000 others.
The U.S. believes the Syrian government employed a sarin-like nerve agent in a deadly attack in the country’s northwest last week.
“There is a possibility that North Korea is already capable of delivering (via missile) a warhead containing sarin,” Abe told a parliamentary diplomacy and defense committee, referring to the poison nerve agent.
His remarks were reported by public broadcaster NHK and leading national newspapers. Abe did not elaborate or say where he obtained the information, according to the reports.
But Yoshihide Suga, the government’s chief spokesman, did elaborate when later asked about the comments at a regular briefing.
“Referring to the Syrian situation, our prime minister displayed a recognition that we can’t deny the possibility that North Korea can equip (a missile) with chemical weapons,” he said, referring to the suspected
“North Korea… is likely to maintain several facilities to produce chemical weapons and already possess a considerable number of them,” he added.
Tensions on the Korean peninsula have spiked in recent days amid concerns that Pyongyang could be on the verge of executing its sixth nuclear test and as a US aircraft carrier-led strike group heads to the region.
Originally conceived as a pesticide, sarin was used by Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein’s regime to gas thousands of Kurds in the northern town of Halabja in 1988.
The Aum Supreme Truth cult also used the nerve agent in a 1994 attack in the Japanese city of Matsumoto, killing seven.
Alfie Noakes
And I may be capable of a romantic evening with Scarlett Johansson.....
MarkX
"Hey sheeple, look over here! Look at big bad North Korea! Ooh they might have a chemical bomb! Don't look at all my scandals and failing policies, and my sucking up to Vladamir Putin. Look over there."
Burning Bush
Yup.
No doubt the leadership of North Korea is planning to use Sarin as we speak just to "test the resolve of the world"
At least that's what the media will tell us after Ivanka gets some gruesome photos.
Daniel Naumoff
Yeah let's ride that mentally challenged train, said Abe. ANYONE can see this is a piece of crap. Yet it serves their militaristic expansion agenda and they hope it will allow them to rewrite one smart constitution into an aggressive one that allows the government to command citizens to die for political garbage in their heads. If this is not evil, then this is braindamaged in the least. Japanese society should start thinking real hard on how to sweep clean the current government and replace them with decent people who actually care of well-being of their fellow citizens.
theFu
There are many "may have" things in this world. Most of them are not likely.
Putting a chemical into a rocket/missile isn't really that hard if one has missiles and the chemical. Every country with missiles and access/capability to sarin may do this too.
OssanAmerica
I don't think Abe is writing Wiki pages.
North Korea began to develop its own chemical industry and chemical weapon (CW) program in 1954, immediately following the end of the Korean War. However, substantial progress was not made until the 1960s, when Kim Il-sung "issued a 'Declaration for Chemicalization' whose aim was to further develop an independent chemical industry capable of supporting various sectors of its economy, as well as support chemical weapons production" and established the North Korea's Nuclear and Chemical Defense Bureau. In the late 1960s and early 1970s, North Korea received Soviet and Chinese aid in developing its chemical industry. In 1979, the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency believed that North Korea "had only a defensive CW capability." It is unclear when North Korea "acquired the capability for independent CW production"; estimates range from the 1970s to early 1980s. However, "by the late 1980s, North Korea's CW capabilities had expanded; the South Korean Ministry of National Defense reported in 1987 that the North "possessed up to 250 metric tons of chemical weapons" including mustard (a blister agent) and some nerve agents. In 2009 the International Crisis Group reported that the consensus expert view was that North Korea had a stockpile of about 2,500 to 5,000 metric tons of chemical weapons, including mustard gas, sarin and other nerve agents. The South Korean Ministry of National Defense had the same estimate in 2010. In 2014, the South Korean Defense Ministry estimated that "the North had stockpiled 2,500 to 5,000 tons of chemical weapons and had a capacity to produce a variety of biological weapons." In 2015, the U.S. Department of Defense reported to Congress that North Korea's CW program "likely possesses a CW stockpile" and likely had "the capability to produce nerve, blister, blood, and choking agents." The report also found that "North Korea probably could employ CW agents by modifying a variety of conventional munitions, including artillery and ballistic missiles. In addition, North Korean forces are prepared to operate in a contaminated environment; they train regularly in chemical defense operations." The report indicated that North Korea "continues to develop its biological research and development capabilities" and "may consider the use of biological weapons as an option, contrary to its obligations under the Biological and Toxins Weapons Convention."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/NorthKoreaandweaponsofmassdestruction#Biologicalandchemical_weapons
It looks pretty freaking real.
sensei258
I wonder if you live in Japan. I watch the news, and I am scared for my family and friends (and myself) here. If Kim knows his time has come, he'll go out in a blaze of glory.
