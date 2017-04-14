OECD urges Japan to promote labor reforms; calls wage growth 'muted'

TOKYO —

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development on Thursday called for Japan to promote labor reforms by imposing a binding cap on overtime work and removing obstacles to women’s employment as the country’s jobs market is tight.

Wage growth remains “surprisingly muted” despite labor shortages, the OECD said in its report, adding the pace of wage growth is a short-term uncertainty for the Japanese economy, which is expected to grow 1.2% in 2017.

The Paris-based organization also pointed out that Japan has a large gender gap in employment, even as women’s participation in the workforce has increased. It called for raising child care capacity, reforming the tax and benefit systems, and improving work-life balance.

“The government should introduce a binding ceiling on overtime hours,” the OECD said in its economic survey report on Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is spearheading the country’s labor reforms to reign in long working hours by implementing a cap and ensuring equal treatment for regular and nonregular workers.

“While growth has picked up, more needs to be done for Japan to overcome two key challenges—a record-high government debt ratio and an accelerating decline in the working age population,” the report said.

Japan has a series of challenges. Labor productivity remains significantly below the top half of OECD countries, and the productivity gap between the manufacturing and services sectors has widened.

To restore its fiscal health, the worst among major developed countries, the OECD said Japan should commit to “a more detailed medium-term fiscal consolidation path with specific spending cuts and tax increases.”

Japan has put off its sales tax hike to 10% from the current 8% until October 2019 after the previous rise hit consumption.

Speaking at a press conference in Tokyo, OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria supported Japan further raising its consumption tax as it is still lower than other OECD countries.

“There is room (for further hikes) in the case of Japan,” Gurria said, adding that the consumption tax could be raised above 15%. He floated the idea of gradually raising the sales tax, by 1% every year for instance, so the economy can deal with the impact.

The graying of Japan’s society has made securing stable revenue to cover ballooning social security costs an imperative. The Abe administration is attempting to oversee fiscal reconstruction and economic growth at the same time.

The Japanese economy has benefited from recovering exports, mainly to other parts of Asia, although economists say uncertainty about the economic and trade policies of the new U.S. administration pose a risk.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a setback for Abe who had hoped the free trade agreement would become a key growth driver.

“What is lost is, of course, U.S. participation, not necessarily the participation of all the other countries,” Gurria said. He called for continued efforts to realize the TPP that he described as “positive” for growth.

In the biennial report, the OECD said monetary easing by the Bank of Japan should be maintained until inflation is “durably” above the 2% target while taking associated costs and risks into account.

