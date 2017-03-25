Okinawan governor attends rally to protest U.S. base relocation

NAHA —

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga is taking part in a rally being held Saturday to protest against the relocation of a U.S. military base to the northern part the prefecture.

It is the first time that the governor, who was elected on an anti-base platform in 2014, has participated in an anti-relocation rally, which is being held near the relocation site in the Henoko District of the city of Nago.

The decision by Onaga to attend the rally came after he was forced to withdraw his order to suspend work on the site, following a Supreme Court ruling late last year that the governor’s attempt to revoke his predecessor’s December 2013 decision to approve land reclamation work was illegal.

Onaga, a strong opponent of the plan to relocate U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma within the prefecture from densely populated Ginowan, wishes to show the public he is still eager to thwart the state government’s efforts, according to prefectural sources.

“All Okinawa Kaigi,” an organization comprising political parties and civic groups protesting the construction of a new U.S. military base in Nago, is hosting the rally in front of the gates of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Camp Schwab. It is hoping to draw around 3,000 people.

Following the top court’s ruling in December, the central government has resumed construction of the new base. In February, it began offshore work in a bid to start bank protection work as early as April.

The Japanese and U.S. governments are sticking to the plan, saying that it is “the only solution” to address noise problems and accident risks posed by the base without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance.

© KYODO