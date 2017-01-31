Okinawa governor leaves for U.S. to tell Trump gov't of anti-base stance

NAHA —
Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga left for Washington Tuesday morning, hoping to convey to President Donald Trump’s administration local opposition to a plan to relocate a U.S. air base within the southern island prefecture.
It is the third visit by Onaga to the U.S. capital since he was elected governor in 2014 pledging to oppose the long-stalled plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.
Many people in Okinawa want the Futenma base to be relocated outside the prefecture amid frustration and concerns about noise, crime and accidents linked to U.S. bases.
Onaga is expected to explain in a speech at George Washington University and press conferences how people in Okinawa have been forced to shoulder a heavy burden by hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan for a long time.
© KYODO
Order by Time Order by Popularity
13 Comments
Login to comment
1
Dre Hund
It would be interesting to read bio's on the men who proposed this base, and the macinations beyond the process of conceiving and executing it. Money talks. Every time millions are spent by the military, lobbyists are happy. The military doesn't build submarines..contractors do.
2
smithinjapan
And once again Onaga uses the tax-payer's dollars for his own personal agenda. The fastest way to ensure that the relocation gets the go-ahead, though, is Onaga doing this. He is going to single-handedly cause a major backfire and possibly hurt the entire nation when he goes and makes his demands. Trump's going to laugh -- if he even listens to begin with -- and then call up Abe and give him hell about it, demanding things go FASTER, and Abe will have no choice but to comply.
Good job, Onaga!
3
Brainiac
I saw this on the news last night and they said he wouldn't be meeting anyone in the Trump administration, mainly some senators and think-tanks.
4
bones
Shouldn't onaga be discussing the base issue with the government Tokyo?
1
Peter Qinghai
He should try to talk to the Koch brothers.
@bones, JGov takes the three monkey approach to this 'problem'...
3
DocCarlos
He will speak to deaf ears as no one in DC gives 1 yen worth of care A waste of taxpayer money
2
Dango bong
My thoughts exactly! MY second thought was shouldn't they add "and a cool vacation in the US" at the end of the title?
2
Tatanka
So with airfare and hotel only for a three day visit he will waste approx. 1 million yen of taxpayer's money. Since I'm sure he will at least fly Business Class and he won't be sleeping under a bridge. Probably bring a small entourage with him so the final cost to Okinawa taxpayers will probably run at least 5 to 7 million yen after all expenses are included. As other posters have mentioned, he might as well just pee in the wind and have the same affect on the US response, but hey, at least he can hit the Duty Free shops at Dulles Airport on the way home!
-1
Jo David
The time has come for USA to withdraw from Japan and Korea...
1
Serrano
What if Trump says "Sure, Onaga san, we'll just close all the bases in Okinawa which was returned to Japan in 1972 and the rest of Japan, you can handle the Chinese and the North Koreans and the other troublemakers in the region on your own, right? By the way, when are you getting your islands back from the Russians? No timetable on that yet? Well, try to get along with them anyway, that's what we're doing now." ?
1
toshiko
Trump is too busy about imprint issues. And Putting issues. Sorry he will be ignored as all lawmakers are more concerned on various protesters of immigrant issues. Did he bring tuxedo to meet President ?
1
Chop Chop
Don't waste the times and don't waste the tax payers' money. The base relocation was done deal between two Governments. Also the US Air base was needed for regional stability and peace.
0
CrucialS
So which official from the Drumpf Administration has he scheduled to speak with because so far it looks like no one.
Back to top