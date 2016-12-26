Okinawa governor retracts decision blocking U.S. base relocation

NAHA —

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation of a U.S. air base within the island prefecture, a step crucial to enabling the central government to resume construction work, sources close to the matter said.

The governor’s decision follows his recent defeat in a lawsuit filed by the central government over the plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station in a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found illegal Onaga’s earlier revocation of the approval his predecessor had given for land reclamation required to build replacement runways in the coastal area.

His predecessor’s approval will take effect only after documents reach the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa bureau, the sources said.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that the central government is “making necessary preparations” to resume the reclamation-related work. The work, which has been suspended since earlier this year, may resume Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources said.

Suga said he will meet Onaga in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks on a draft national budget for fiscal 2017 that was approved by the Cabinet last week, which includes funds to support Okinawa’s development.

Onaga’s predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima approved in 2013 the central government’s request for landfill work in the coastal area of Nago. But Onaga, who was elected in 2014 on a pledge to oppose the Futenma relocation within Okinawa, revoked the approval in October 2015.

Legal wrangling between the central and local governments ensued, and the relocation work in the Henoko coastal area was suspended in March. The dispute eventually led to Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling against the governor’s move.

The standoff over the Futenma relocation within the prefecture is likely to continue, however, as Onaga has vowed to continue to do his utmost to thwart the project through other means.

© KYODO