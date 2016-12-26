Okinawa governor retracts decision blocking U.S. base relocation

NAHA —
Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga on Monday rescinded an action aimed at blocking the relocation of a U.S. air base within the island prefecture, a step crucial to enabling the central government to resume construction work, sources close to the matter said.
The governor’s decision follows his recent defeat in a lawsuit filed by the central government over the plan to move the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station in a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday found illegal Onaga’s earlier revocation of the approval his predecessor had given for land reclamation required to build replacement runways in the coastal area.
His predecessor’s approval will take effect only after documents reach the Defense Ministry’s Okinawa bureau, the sources said.
In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference that the central government is “making necessary preparations” to resume the reclamation-related work. The work, which has been suspended since earlier this year, may resume Tuesday or Wednesday, the sources said.
Suga said he will meet Onaga in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks on a draft national budget for fiscal 2017 that was approved by the Cabinet last week, which includes funds to support Okinawa’s development.
Onaga’s predecessor Hirokazu Nakaima approved in 2013 the central government’s request for landfill work in the coastal area of Nago. But Onaga, who was elected in 2014 on a pledge to oppose the Futenma relocation within Okinawa, revoked the approval in October 2015.
Legal wrangling between the central and local governments ensued, and the relocation work in the Henoko coastal area was suspended in March. The dispute eventually led to Tuesday’s Supreme Court ruling against the governor’s move.
The standoff over the Futenma relocation within the prefecture is likely to continue, however, as Onaga has vowed to continue to do his utmost to thwart the project through other means.
Goodlucktoyou
Suga doesn't realize that it is the voice of the people of Okinawa, you can't silence them all.
smithinjapan
"Suga said he will meet Onaga in Tokyo on Tuesday for talks on a draft national budget for fiscal 2017 that was approved by the Cabinet last week, which includes funds to support Okinawa’s development."
Well, well, well... a decision made JUST before discussion of the budget. Looks like he still needs those handouts after all.
goodlucktoyou: "Suga doesn't realize that it is the voice of the people of Okinawa, you can't silence them all."
He hasn't, since Onaga does not represent the majority of the people, just a fraction, despite how much you guys like to spin it. He won, what... 52% of a 54% turnout? That comprises what percent of "the people" overall, friend? And before you say the voice of those who did not vote does not matter, remember that Okinawans can't vote on national security, so if you believe that you believe Okinawa's opinion on the bases doesn't matter.
Peter Qinghai
Like had had a choice.
If he didn't retract it, Abe's goons would pay him a visit in the dead of night.
keika1628
John Pilger's - The Coming War on China. Okinawa is the front line
anotherexpat
Why should his or her nationality be an issue? There are people worldwide who'd like to see the countries they live in be rid of the outposts of US empire.
Yubaru
I give him credit, even though I disagree with the manner in which he went about it, and now he has the responsibility to negotiate, if he can, as he has shown so far an unwillingness to do so, the best deal he can get for the island.
THEN he should resign to take responsibility for his illegal actions.
Doesn't matter one bit what his or anyone's nationality is when posting comments. You never comment about people who are neither American nor Japanese, nor pop up like you here with "whack a mole" off topic comment. When they agree with your position. Rather the hypocrite.
Cosmos1
The new American leader will choke off trade from it's best trading partner China from it's little niche in Okinawa . Camp Schwa is a dirty manhole
Nathaw
Voice
In my understanding, excessive US presence is not relevant with real life defense. They are enjoying Large Golf Courses, Swimming Pools, tennis courts and Large primary school for their kids with local expanse. If Neighbors really want to invade, cruise missiles will be necessary for their mission rather than WWII style human wave landing on the shores.
If you are still curious, that poster nationality is Canadian with Asian desdent and Spouse is Korean. Korean Villagers have also protested for base relocation issue. Unlike Okinawans, they were successful for demanding their government.
If Koreans villagers can block base relocation, Okinawans do need to shut up for pleasing anyone. By the way, they live far away from bases comfortably.
