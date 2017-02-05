Okinawan governor blasts Abe-Mattis affirmation of Futenma relocation plan

WASHINGTON —

Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga has criticized Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for agreeing to proceed with the planned relocation of a U.S. base within Okinawa Prefecture.

Onaga told reporters in Washington it was “regrettable” that Abe and Mattis agreed in Tokyo to advance the bilateral plan to move U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma from a crowded residential area of Ginowan to the less-populated Henoko coastal area of Nago.

“If the U.S. and Japanese governments stick to the view that Henoko is the only solution to resolve issues involving the Futenma base, it will leave serious problems in the future,” Onaga said.

Onaga was speaking after meeting with state and defense department officials in charge of Japanese affairs in Washington where the U.S. officials “reiterated the United States’ unwavering commitment” to building a replacement facility in Henoko.

Just as Abe and Mattis affirmed, the officials told Onaga that moving Futenma to Henoko “is the only solution that addresses operational, political, financial and strategic concerns and avoids the continued use of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma,” according to the State Department.

Onaga, who has demanded that the base be moved outside Okinawa, relayed local opposition to the current relocation plan to Joe Young, director for Japanese affairs at the State Department, and Paul Vosti, acting director for Japan in the office of the undersecretary of defense for policy.

The governor said he held talks with a total of 12 Congress members during his five-day visit to Washington through Saturday.

Aside from the Futenma issue, Abe and Mattis agreed that the two countries will work together to reduce the burden on Okinawa from hosting the bulk of U.S. military facilities in Japan.

