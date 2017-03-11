Operator drops plan to open school as doubts about gov't links remain

OSAKA —

A school operator mired in controversy over its cut-price purchase of a plot of state-owned land in western Japan said Friday it has dropped its application to open an elementary school on the site.

Yasunori Kagoike, the head of the troubled operator Moritomo Gakuen, also said he will step down to take responsibility for the scandal which ensnared Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie.

The school, located in the city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, has come under scrutiny in parliament following a disclosure that the operator bought the 8,770-square-meter lot from the government in June last year for 134 million yen ($1.17 million)—only about 14 percent of its appraised value.

“I take the blame for failing to complete construction of the school. I apologize to the children and their guardians,” said Kagoike at a press conference in Osaka.

Moritomo Gakuen began preparations to open the school after it was given the green light by the prefecture’s advisory council in January 2015 and planned to welcome the first students next month.

Framing the institution as an “elementary school honoring Shinzo Abe,” it used the Japanese leader’s name in fundraising efforts while Abe’s wife was named the honorary principle of the yet-to-open school before she withdrew from the position last month.

But Osaka Gov Ichiro Matsui indicated Thursday that the prefecture is now unlikely to give permission for the school to open in April following an inspection of the facility by prefectural officials the same day.

After the scandal surfaced last month, subsequent inquiries by the prefecture have revealed that the operator gave vastly different estimates for construction costs in contracts it submitted to the prefecture and other entities.

Kagoike said he will not go before parliament as an unsworn witness, despite opposition parties requesting he be summoned. If appearing as an unsworn witness, Kagoike would not be compelled to testify.

Also Friday, the Finance Ministry said it will buy back the land which it sold to the operator and demand Moritomo Gakuen pay damages for breach of contract. The ministry will urge the school operator to clear the land, on which school buildings are being built, before giving it back to the ministry.

Finance Minister Taro Aso told a House of Representatives Budget Committee session Friday that the contract with Moritomo Gakuen stipulates the government will buy back the land if the school is not opened. “We will basically go in that direction,” Aso said.

Diet debate in recent weeks has focused on the school project amid opposition party claims that Abe has links to the operator. Abe has denied his involvement in the issue, and also refuted that his wife’s activities impacted the land negotiations.

In the press conference, Kagoike said withdrawing the application to open the school was an “agonizing decision” for him, and denied that Diet lawmakers among others had a hand in the discounted purchase of the land from the state. He also said he has not met Abe, and that neither Abe nor his wife had done him any favors.

Kagoike also said Abe’s wife was not paid for a speech she gave at a kindergarten operated by Moritomo Gakuen last year.

The school operator faces numerous allegations on dealings concerning the school.

The price of the land in question was reached after subtracting more than 800 million yen, supposedly to cover the costs of removing garbage buried in the earth at the site.

But waste disposal service contractor for Morimoto Gakuen later said that the garbage still sits underground at the site as the contractor reburied it.

Kagoike has insisted there were no serious inconsistencies in the documents submitted to the prefecture and disparaged press coverage of the school issue.

But the construction company involved in the project told Kyodo News on Thursday that it produced a document putting costs at 756 million yen at the urging of Moritomo Gakuen and that one stating costs of 1.56 billion yen is the authentic contract.

Moritomo Gakuen apparently asked for the former document to make its financial standing look healthier and smooth the process of its school-opening application.

Moritomo Gakuen has also faced scrutiny in connection with the kindergarten it runs in the city of Osaka, where pupils memorize Japan’s Imperial Rescript on Education. The 1890 edict was used to promote militaristic and emperor-oriented education before and during World War II.

Prefectural officials investigated Kagoike and his wife—respectively the principal and vice-principal of the preschool—in January over ethnic slurs in material distributed to parents.

Instead of providing answers to those questions about the allegations, Kagoike said he will continue to be involved with operations in the development of children and expressed his intent to aim at school construction at a different location.

