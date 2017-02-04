Opposition calls on Abe to oppose Trump's refugee ban

TOKYO —
The head of Japan’s main opposition party has called on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to speak up against President Donald Trump’s refugee ban ahead of their summit next week.
Renho, a former TV anchorwoman who took the reins of the Democratic Party in September, said Abe’s restrained remarks have been “insufficient” for a national leader.
He “should express his thoughts on Trump’s action in terms of human rights”, the 49-year-old Renho, who goes by a single name, told AFP in an interview at party headquarters.
Japan and the United States share the common value of “making human rights the top priority”, she added.
Abe has said little about Trump’s temporary ban on all refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries ahead of his Feb 10 meeting with the new U.S. president.
Immigration-shy Japan accepts very few refugees—last year it pledged to receive up to 150 Syrian students over five years from 2017, despite having a population of about 127 million. In 2015 it took in 27 refugees.
During the talks in Washington Abe is expected to propose plans to create hundreds of thousands of jobs in the United States, Kyodo News reported this week, citing unnamed Japanese government sources.
Trump has threatened punitive tariffs on imports into the U.S. in a bid to force manufacturers, domestic and foreign, to produce and hire there.
Officials are also arranging for Abe and Trump to continue their discussions the next day at Trump’s estate in Florida where they could play golf, the Yomiuri Shimbun, Japan’s biggest newspaper, reported.
Tsuchifumazu
This could very well be one of the dumbest things a Japanese politician has ever said.
since1981
Really? How can she dictate something like that when Japan has a 99% ban on Refugees. Even non-refugees have difficulties immigrating to Japan! However, Japan does have room for 40 million tourist and room for thousand "Home-stay" for take care of its farms. This helps Japan and only Japan. Go to Japan, work, spend money then leave is the policy here.
Sherman
Oh Renho, how about calling on Abe about his refugee ban. Was is 26 or 27 that were let into Japan last year? Out of thousands of applicants.
jj1067
Immigration policy of a country is core of national sovereignty. Japan's politician has no say on America's immigration policy. Contrary to what's on TV, more Americans support Trump on this issue than those who oppose.
Besides, it's Renho who can't even clarify her own nationality. She's nothing.
Alistair Carnell
I wish the opposition would take Abe to task about his wasteful 'appeasetrumpanomics' spending.
carpboy
Renho - focused on US refugee policies... Abe and Toyoda - focused on US jobs. Is it just JT posters who feel that these people should focus on helping those whom they represent and live with ?
hachikou
Renho is the one very much misguided, and I have been criticizing her over my posts including her past false comment about her identity whether from China or Taiwan. But all my posts ended up being deleted under the pretext that my writing is irrelevant thanks to Japan Today.
This is the way Japanese opposition parties do, they are just soo much focusing on criticizing PM Abe, they don't seem realize they are also hypocrite. Renho, if you want to tak about refugee, shouldN't Japan accept more of them?
Sensato
As much as I hate to say it, I agree with several of the people posting on this thread thus far. Even if Japan's people/politicians disagree with Bannon/Trump's refugee ban, they don't have a leg to stand on given Japan's dismal and utterly shameful record when it comes to accepting refugees. Given that, in all reality how is Abe supposed to speak up against the refugee ban, and do it with a straight face?
I know a number of Japanese people who are voicing anger regarding Trump's refugee ban, yet these same people never speak out about Japan's lack of willingness to embrace immigrants and refugees. Hypocrisy at its worst.
jcapan
Is it any wonder that they are/will remain in permanent opposition. Did anyone in the media think to ask her about Japan's own policy? Now, had she said something like this:
I condemn Trump's horribly xenophobic rhetoric b/c it reminds me of the dominant strain of thought in the ruling party here (as well as a sizeable/depressingly large % of the population). That to criticize only the US or Abe's silence would be rank hypocrisy.
1
Maybe if she was leader of japan, she would allow more refugees in! Did anybody ever think of that. But she is never given the chance because most people in Japan don't want anybody else, thus they keep Abe and his pals in office.
wildwest
Keep out of this before someone notices how sensible Japans current policy is and used by Trump.
DaDude
Renho should instead focus on Japan's stupid law of not allowing people to have dual-Nationality. Heck, she hid this fact for many years for her own personal gain and acted like she didn't know.
Aly Rustom
Immigration-shy? Try immigration-phobic. STILL waiting to see HOW Abe is going to keep the population at 100 million.
0
A flat out lie! In the USA it's illeagal to bar someone entry to a place of business because of their race or ethnicity; it's also illeagal to not rent an apartment to someone for the same discriminatory reasons. Japan has no laws to prevent these bold attacks on basic human rights. Furthermore, the USA doesn't survey its population every four years to ask them who do they think should and shouldn't receive basic human rights, and then proceed to base human rights policies on those responses. The last survey suggested the majority of Japanese people don't believe non-Japanese should have the same human rights as Japanese in Japan. And this attitude is reflected in Japan's policies on human rights. So no! Japan and the USA DO NOT share the same values when it comes to human rights. So that is one bold face lie by Renho. And then her attempt to ride Abe is the hypocritical statement of the year; and it's only February! Japan has a refugee ban in effect that's much more thorough than that of the US's.
