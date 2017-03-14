Opposition urges defense minister to quit over school debacle

TOKYO —
The uproar over an Osaka school operator’s cut-price purchase of public land intensified Tuesday, with the main opposition Democratic Party calling for Defense Minister Tomomi Inada to resign for allegedly lying about her links to the operator.
The party maintains Inada made a false statement in parliament on Monday when she denied that she has ever given the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, legal advice or represented it in a trial.
Inada retracted that remark and apologized in a House of Representatives plenary session on Tuesday, promising to continue to perform her role “sincerely.”
A source with knowledge of the school operator’s litigation has said an Osaka District Court record shows that before becoming a lawmaker, Inada had represented Moritomo Gakuen as a lawyer at a December 2004 hearing over a lawsuit brought by the operator.
Last week, Moritomo Gakuen dropped a bid to open an elementary school on a piece of land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, that it bought from the central government in June last year.
In that deal, the state subtracted more than 800 million yen ($6.97 million) from the appraisal price, ostensibly to cover the costs of removing garbage buried at the site.
Earlier Tuesday, Inada said she had “no memory” of having represented Moritomo Gakuen when she denied the claim in the Diet.
“If that is indeed in the court record, I would assume that I appeared instead of my husband, who was handling the case, because he could not make it,” Inada told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.
Inada’s husband, Ryuji Inada, is also a lawyer.
“This warrants resignation. (Inada) is not qualified to be defense minister,” policy chief Hiroshi Ogushi of the main opposition Democratic Party told a press conference the same day.
Democratic Party Diet affairs chief Kazunori Yamanoi said he will seek Inada’s resignation at a meeting of his counterparts from different parties.
According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, Inada told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting that she is looking into the veracity of media reports about the court records.
Opposition party lawmakers have alleged that both Inada and Abe are linked to the school operator and its head Yasunori Kagoike.
“I was acquainted with (Kagoike) in the past, but 10 years ago (he) did a very rude thing (to me) and I cut off my ties with him,” Inada also told reporters Tuesday, declining to elaborate on the nature of the “rude thing.”
“In any case, (the earlier case) happened 13 years ago and has no connection with the current issue, so I don’t think this is something for which I should take responsibility,” she said.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has rejected repeated demands by the Democratic Party to have Kagoike testify before parliament.
Abe had repeatedly denied that either he or his wife Akie had anything to do with the land sale, but admitted Monday he had considered giving a speech for Moritomo Gakuen.
Akie Abe was the honorary president of the planned elementary school until she stepped down amid the public uproar over the issue. She also gave several speeches at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen.
The school operator had also used the prime minister’s name to seek donations.
Also Tuesday, land minister Keiichi Ishii said the government will move forward with procedures to have Moritomo Gakuen repay about 56 million yen in subsidies.
Those subsidies were awarded after the school operator submitted to the central government a contract with a quote for construction costs far greater than in contracts presented to other entities.
Meanwhile, the Osaka prefectural government is considering filing a criminal complaint against Moritomo Gakuen over the inconsistencies in the contracts, according to the prefectural school board.
A senior member of the school board said Moritomo Gakuen appears to have underreported the cost of construction to the prefecture to make its financial state look more solid.
The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet dropped 6.0 percentage points from the previous month to 55.7 percent in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday, indicating discontent over the Moritomo Gakuen issue, which has been simmering for the past few weeks.
Some 86.5 percent of respondents said they see Moritomo Gakuen’s land purchase as inappropriate, and a similar proportion said they do not think the government has shown enough accountability over the deal.
Besides the murky land deal concerning its elementary school project, Moritomo Gakuen has also faced scrutiny in connection with a kindergarten it runs in Osaka’s Yodogawa Ward.
In January, after parents were given material disparaging Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people, prefectural officials questioned Kagoike and his wife, respectively the principal and vice principal of the preschool, over suspected hate speech.
© KYODO
11 Comments
3
Christopher Glen
Yes, or no? It isn't that hard. Her name is on the document, unless someone forged her signature. So, yes or no?
2
SenseNotSoCommon
The Kagoike press conference was on the midday news: an clown show exercise in copy-Trump-and-baste-the-press.
3
itsonlyrocknroll
The LDP cabinet has more fork tongues than the Ueno Zoological Gardens Vivarium.
How Japan defence minister Tomomi Inada, carries out her duties effectively, suffering from such an acute form of transient global amnesia, is remarkable. Either that or Tomomi Inada is a slippery deceiver. How she doesn't blush in shame is breathtaking?
“If that is indeed in the court record, I would assume that I appeared instead of my husband, who was handling the case, because he could not make it,”
Closely followed up with:
“I was acquainted with (Kagoike) in the past, but 10 years ago (he) did a very rude thing (to me) and I cut off my ties with him,” Inada said Tuesday, declining to elaborate on the nature of the “rude thing”
another gem followed:
“In any case, (the earlier case) happened 13 years ago and has no connection with the current issue, so I don’t think this is something for which I should take responsibility,”
One contradiction after another, well that is memory loss for you, it can strike you at any time. Yasunori Kagoike is a mine of information who is incapable of discretion when surrounded by media attention. The LPD will take any measure to keep Yasunori Kagoike from having to answer questions to a Diet committee. It would be more than just 15 minutes of fame. Yasunori Kagoike would bring the house down.
0
Kobe White Bar Owner
Falling on her sword to save the dear leader?
0
Educator60
Christopher Glen, "Her name is on the document, unless someone forged her signature. So, yes or no?"
Actually, no. The document they've shown doesn't involve any signatures, nor hanko seals either for that matter. It's just a computer printed form with the relevant areas filled in before being printed out. (I'm assuming by a court worker.) That said, I don't know what procedures are followed to identify the lawyers who appear in court in order to fill out the forms.
1
dcog9065
What an awful creature she has turned out to be. The opposition better get her resignation. What an absolute disgrace
1
Reckless
i also have selective memory when it suits me...
2
papigiulio
Hopefully this will be a domino effect, taking out each and every liar/fraud involved in this case. Oh wait, i have to wake up.
3
Goodlucktoyou
May have and possibly. Next time a police officer stops me for riding my bike without lights at night, I will use both these words.
0
klausdorth
Yes, no, maybe, or not, perhaps, don't remember, don't recall .... did I forget any other options?
Well, with all this she definitely does not qualify being the person responsible for defense!
Get out of here and find a job that suits you better, would be the answer to any other "regular employee"!
1
smithinjapan
Ummm... yes, she clearly lied on record. She said she did not do the things she did. "I did, but just forgot" is not an adequate excuse. She also said she never met the man, now she's saying she did but he did "something rude" to her. Again, a lie on the record. Then she follows it with, "In any case, it was 13 years ago and not relevant to now" when it's very clear she both remembers doing what she did, and has no qualms about it. The woman is despicable.
