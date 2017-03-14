Opposition urges defense minister to quit over school debacle

TOKYO —

The uproar over an Osaka school operator’s cut-price purchase of public land intensified Tuesday, with the main opposition Democratic Party calling for Defense Minister Tomomi Inada to resign for allegedly lying about her links to the operator.

The party maintains Inada made a false statement in parliament on Monday when she denied that she has ever given the school operator, Moritomo Gakuen, legal advice or represented it in a trial.

Inada retracted that remark and apologized in a House of Representatives plenary session on Tuesday, promising to continue to perform her role “sincerely.”

A source with knowledge of the school operator’s litigation has said an Osaka District Court record shows that before becoming a lawmaker, Inada had represented Moritomo Gakuen as a lawyer at a December 2004 hearing over a lawsuit brought by the operator.

Last week, Moritomo Gakuen dropped a bid to open an elementary school on a piece of land in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, that it bought from the central government in June last year.

In that deal, the state subtracted more than 800 million yen ($6.97 million) from the appraisal price, ostensibly to cover the costs of removing garbage buried at the site.

Earlier Tuesday, Inada said she had “no memory” of having represented Moritomo Gakuen when she denied the claim in the Diet.

“If that is indeed in the court record, I would assume that I appeared instead of my husband, who was handling the case, because he could not make it,” Inada told reporters after a Cabinet meeting.

Inada’s husband, Ryuji Inada, is also a lawyer.

“This warrants resignation. (Inada) is not qualified to be defense minister,” policy chief Hiroshi Ogushi of the main opposition Democratic Party told a press conference the same day.

Democratic Party Diet affairs chief Kazunori Yamanoi said he will seek Inada’s resignation at a meeting of his counterparts from different parties.

According to Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the government’s top spokesman, Inada told Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Tuesday morning’s Cabinet meeting that she is looking into the veracity of media reports about the court records.

Opposition party lawmakers have alleged that both Inada and Abe are linked to the school operator and its head Yasunori Kagoike.

“I was acquainted with (Kagoike) in the past, but 10 years ago (he) did a very rude thing (to me) and I cut off my ties with him,” Inada also told reporters Tuesday, declining to elaborate on the nature of the “rude thing.”

“In any case, (the earlier case) happened 13 years ago and has no connection with the current issue, so I don’t think this is something for which I should take responsibility,” she said.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has rejected repeated demands by the Democratic Party to have Kagoike testify before parliament.

Abe had repeatedly denied that either he or his wife Akie had anything to do with the land sale, but admitted Monday he had considered giving a speech for Moritomo Gakuen.

Akie Abe was the honorary president of the planned elementary school until she stepped down amid the public uproar over the issue. She also gave several speeches at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen.

The school operator had also used the prime minister’s name to seek donations.

Also Tuesday, land minister Keiichi Ishii said the government will move forward with procedures to have Moritomo Gakuen repay about 56 million yen in subsidies.

Those subsidies were awarded after the school operator submitted to the central government a contract with a quote for construction costs far greater than in contracts presented to other entities.

Meanwhile, the Osaka prefectural government is considering filing a criminal complaint against Moritomo Gakuen over the inconsistencies in the contracts, according to the prefectural school board.

A senior member of the school board said Moritomo Gakuen appears to have underreported the cost of construction to the prefecture to make its financial state look more solid.

The support rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet dropped 6.0 percentage points from the previous month to 55.7 percent in a Kyodo News poll released Sunday, indicating discontent over the Moritomo Gakuen issue, which has been simmering for the past few weeks.

Some 86.5 percent of respondents said they see Moritomo Gakuen’s land purchase as inappropriate, and a similar proportion said they do not think the government has shown enough accountability over the deal.

Besides the murky land deal concerning its elementary school project, Moritomo Gakuen has also faced scrutiny in connection with a kindergarten it runs in Osaka’s Yodogawa Ward.

In January, after parents were given material disparaging Korean residents of Japan and Chinese people, prefectural officials questioned Kagoike and his wife, respectively the principal and vice principal of the preschool, over suspected hate speech.

© KYODO