Q&A: What is the murky land deal putting Abe under pressure?

OSAKA —
The following are some questions and answers regarding the purchase of state-owned land by nationalist educational entity Moritomo Gakuen, a deal that has put Prime Minister Shinzo Abe under fire as his wife Akie had been due to serve as honorary principal of an elementary school that the operator plans to open on the site. She resigned after revelations that the school operator had bought the land at far below its appraised value.
Q: What happened in the land sale?
A: Moritomo Gakuen, an educational entity based in the city of Osaka, purchased the 8,770-square-meter lot in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million) last June, far below the price of 956 million yen estimated by a real estate appraiser.
Q: Why the land was sold so cheap?
A: The over 800 million yen difference reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site, according to the transport ministry’s West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau. The bureau had bought the land near Osaka International Airport from residents suffering from noise.
Q: What is the link between the educational entity and Abe?
A: Abe’s wife Akie was honorary principal of Moritomo Gakuen’s elementary school scheduled to open in April at the site. Abe faced Diet questioning over the land sale and said his wife has resigned from the post. Moritomo Gakuen had also sought donations while referring to the school as the “elementary school in honor of Shinzo Abe.” Abe said he lodged a protest with the school for using his name without his permission and had received an apology.
Q: What kind of education policy does Moritomo Gakuen have?
A: A kindergarten it operates in Osaka has distributed copies of a statement denigrating Korean residents in Japan and Chinese people, prompting prefectural officials to question its principal Yasunori Kagoike for suspected hate speech. The kindergarten is known for making its pupils memorize the prewar Imperial Rescript on Education—an 1890 edict that was used to promote emperor-oriented and militaristic education.
Q: What took place before the land sale?
A: Moritomo Gakuen signed a 10-year land lease contract in May 2015, and began work to construct school buildings and then found arsenic and lead contamination, as well as some waste material at a shallow depth below the ground.
Q: What is Abe’s stance on this issue?
A: He claims that neither he nor his wife was involved in the land deal. Abe said if his claim is found to be false, he would resign as both prime minister and a lawmaker.
© KYODO
Yubaru
This is cleverly worded here, and in the Diet questioning as well. Abe may not have been "involved" in the deal, BUT that does not clear him of "knowing" about it going on at the time.
Aly Rustom
He still hasn't explained why
This is BS. Both of them have been caught with their hands inside the cookie jar, and now they are trying to backtrack and say that they weren't stealing the cookies only counting them. I hope the opposition stays on their case. Abe has been a disaster from day 1. And now this- poisnoning young innocent children's minds with hate? If the Japanese populace tolerates this and allows him to continue down this road of erosion of innocence, they can NEVER again claim the moral high ground or refer to themselves as victims.
What this school did is akin to child abuse. By instilling hate in a child, you erode their innocence. That's exactly what happens in child abuse, physical, sexual, or emotional. And that's what happened here. It is a form of child abuse. And the Abe's are caught up right in the middle of it.
He needs to go. NOW.
itsonlyrocknroll
Until Abe san submits to a full independent public inquiry, the toxic stench of racism bribery and corruption, an inevitable consequence of any close contact with a organization like the Moritomo Gakuen, will stick and spread.
In Japan, a scandal over a school threatens to entangle Abe
https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/asia_pacific/in-japan-a-scandal-over-a-school-threatens-to-entangle-abe/2017/02/27/29486b94-fa1a-11e6-aa1e-5f735ee31334_story.html?utm_term=.f70a08df2d4b
Bigotry and Fraud Scandal at Kindergarten Linked to Japan’s First Lady
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/24/world/asia/japan-abe-first-lady-school.html?_r=0
Shinzo Abe and wife under pressure over ties to ultra-nationalist school
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/feb/24/shinzo-abe-wife-akie-under-pressure-ties-ultra-nationalist-school-japan
Japan's Akie Abe resigns from honorary position at school
http://www.theaustralian.com.au/news/world/japans-akie-abe-resigns-from-honorary-position-at-school/news-story/36680792cb0e6da9ddf70f36054b1433
Fred Wallace
Prepare to be amazed.
Never gonna happen!
Bruce Chatwin
Why is there no mention of Nippon Kaigi?
The board chairman of Moritomo Gakuen, Yasunori Kagoike, is apparently head of the Osaka chapter of Nippon Kaigi, which is variously described as right-wing, fascist, nationalist, revisionist, or cult-like. It appears that 42 ministers and former ministers of the Japanese government are members of Nippon Kaigi, including Prime Minister Abe, and former PM and current Deputy PM and Finance Minister, Taro Aso. In 2014, 289 of the 480 Japanese National Diet members, and 15 of the 19 government ministers were members of Nippon Kaigi. Nippon Kaigi member and House of Representatives member Takeo Hiranuma is described by Moritomo Gakuen as a teacher at the elementary school. There are no reports of Hiranuma resigning his position at Moritomo Gakuen.
Dogdog
Bruce Chatwin.
Many Japanese are unaware of the existence of Nippon Kaigi, including my wife.
If you watch the news in Japan, they hardly mention this organization in context of this crises or a majority of the present government being members of this organization.
This is Japan, it is not a liberal democracy and if the media started to explain the murkier organizations behind this incident and others, they would soon get a couple of visits from the uyoku, along with a few bullets in the post.
