Q&A: What is the murky land deal putting Abe under pressure?

OSAKA —

The following are some questions and answers regarding the purchase of state-owned land by nationalist educational entity Moritomo Gakuen, a deal that has put Prime Minister Shinzo Abe under fire as his wife Akie had been due to serve as honorary principal of an elementary school that the operator plans to open on the site. She resigned after revelations that the school operator had bought the land at far below its appraised value.

Q: What happened in the land sale?

A: Moritomo Gakuen, an educational entity based in the city of Osaka, purchased the 8,770-square-meter lot in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, for 134 million yen ($1.18 million) last June, far below the price of 956 million yen estimated by a real estate appraiser.

Q: Why the land was sold so cheap?

A: The over 800 million yen difference reflects the cost of removing waste found under the ground at the site, according to the transport ministry’s West Japan Civil Aviation Bureau. The bureau had bought the land near Osaka International Airport from residents suffering from noise.

Q: What is the link between the educational entity and Abe?

A: Abe’s wife Akie was honorary principal of Moritomo Gakuen’s elementary school scheduled to open in April at the site. Abe faced Diet questioning over the land sale and said his wife has resigned from the post. Moritomo Gakuen had also sought donations while referring to the school as the “elementary school in honor of Shinzo Abe.” Abe said he lodged a protest with the school for using his name without his permission and had received an apology.

Q: What kind of education policy does Moritomo Gakuen have?

A: A kindergarten it operates in Osaka has distributed copies of a statement denigrating Korean residents in Japan and Chinese people, prompting prefectural officials to question its principal Yasunori Kagoike for suspected hate speech. The kindergarten is known for making its pupils memorize the prewar Imperial Rescript on Education—an 1890 edict that was used to promote emperor-oriented and militaristic education.

Q: What took place before the land sale?

A: Moritomo Gakuen signed a 10-year land lease contract in May 2015, and began work to construct school buildings and then found arsenic and lead contamination, as well as some waste material at a shallow depth below the ground.

Q: What is Abe’s stance on this issue?

A: He claims that neither he nor his wife was involved in the land deal. Abe said if his claim is found to be false, he would resign as both prime minister and a lawmaker.

