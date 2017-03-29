Ruling coalition cautions against suing Okinawan governor in base dispute

TOKYO —

Key members of Japan’s ruling coalition sounded a note of caution Tuesday over a suggestion by the top government spokesman that the state could seek damages from Okinawan Gov Takeshi Onaga for attempting to impede the relocation of a U.S. military base within the prefecture.

The remarks came after Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday it is “conceivable” that the central government could seek damages “if there is an abuse of power” in Onaga’s efforts to revoke his predecessor’s approval of land reclamation for the planned relocation of U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma.

Japanese media reported a backlash Monday within the island prefecture against Suga’s remarks, including accusations of intimidation.

Legal action against Onaga “might look decisive, but we must think about the kind of effect it could have down the track,” Liberal Democratic Party Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai told a press conference Tuesday.

Nikai said he has not heard the details of any such proposal and will “wait and see what happens.”

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of the LDP’s junior coalition partner Komeito, said similarly, “We should think carefully about whether or not to really undertake (legal action).”

Suga made the suggestion in response to a question about Onaga’s pledge at a rally Saturday to “employ all means” to prevent the planned move of the base to replacement runways under construction in the coastal Henoko area of Nago within Okinawa.

Opposition to the plan among Okinawa voters helped elect Onaga in 2014. He previously tried to revoke his predecessor’s December 2013 decision to approve land reclamation work at the Henoko site, but this was ultimately struck down by the Supreme Court in December last year.

Onaga is considering revoking that approval based on more recent developments such as prefectural residents’ expression of disapproval of the base transfer plan as seen in local election results.

The Japanese and U.S. governments say the Henoko plan is “the only solution” to address the problems of the current site in a densely populated residential zone while maintaining the deterrent capability of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

In response to Suga’s remarks, Onaga maintained Monday he will “make good on my campaign promise” to block the base transfer plan.

