S Korean foreign minister says 'comfort woman' statue outside Japan mission inappropriate

SEOUL —
South Korea’s foreign minister said on Friday there was nothing wrong with erecting a statue in memory of women forced to work in Japanese brothels in World War Two, but its location outside a Japanese consulate was inappropriate.
The statue of the young “comfort woman” in the southern city of Busan has rekindled a feud over wartime history between South Korea and its past colonial ruler and prompted Japan to temporarily recall its ambassador.
The term “comfort women” is a euphemism for girls and women, from South Korea, China, the Philippines and elsewhere, forced to work in Japanese military brothels. South Korean activists estimate that there may have been as many as 200,000 Korean victims.
“The issue of a girl statue in Busan is unfortunate,” Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told lawmakers, referring to the southern city.
“Our government is not against the instalment of a girl statue… but I think we need to pool our wisdom on the issue of location.”
He did not say if the statue would be moved.
The statue, which depicts a barefoot girl sitting in a chair, was erected near the Japanese consulate at the end of last year.
Japan said the statue violated an agreement to resolve the issue.
South Korean politicians, including expected presidential contenders, have called for renegotiation of the December 2015 agreement stating the comfort women issue would be “irreversibly resolved” if all conditions - including a Japanese apology and a fund to help the victims - were met.
-5
Schopenhauer
Not only inappropriate but also disgraceful. It is sending a messege to the world that they are barbarians.
4
kwatt
It seems they noticed it (inappropriate) now after many many days.
1
Aly Rustom
expect ALOT of discourse coming to this message board soon. sigh....
-2
Mike L
Koreans have so much respect for the comfort women that they decorate it with a hat and scarf?
3
lucabrasi
@Mike
Not "decorated", "dressed".
It's common in Japan, too, to regard statues like these as having an existence beyond being merely lumps of metal or stone. Look at the way they dress their "jizo" figurines in brightly-coloured bibs or wrap them up when it's cold.
Strange, maybe, but not disrespectful.
And if you've been to Glasgow, you'll have seen the the reverential placing of traffic cones atop certain dignitaries' heads.... ; )
1
CaptDingleheimer
This is just turning into a weiner-measuring contest at this point.
-1
smithinjapan
Schopenhauer: "Not only inappropriate but also disgraceful. It is sending a messege to the world that they are barbarians."
Still amazes me that you call the people who pity and support women who were kidnapped, gang-raped (for the rest of their lives in many cases), and sometimes murdered "barbarians" with nary a word on the actual barbarians who created the situation. In fact, it's opinions like yours -- the victims are to blame and the aggressors the victims -- that ensure the issue not only never gets results, but comes back to the forefront of relations and international news. So, I guess in the latter respect of making it news so the world can know better, well done!
Aly Rustom: "expect ALOT of discourse coming to this message board soon. sigh...."
Not 'discourse' so much as anger from the Japanese right and playing victim while they deny the ACTUAL victims.
4
yuhki
Why do they always exclude Japanse women? There were so many Japanese women there as well.
-1
NCIS Reruns
The terms of the previous agreement looked unequivocal. And if the diplomats can't be relied upon to ensure that agreements are adhered to, who else can? Essentially nobody's in charge.
If the Koreans are determined to keep moving the goal posts, there will never be a solution and it's a waste of time for Japan to negotiate. But we can rely on the media to keep reporting it, because picking at scabs is one of the things it does best.
-2
Godfrey King
“Our government is not against the instalment of a girl statue… but I think we need to pool our wisdom on the issue of location.”**
She is facing a brick wall? Ideal location I would say!
It would have been better to not make an issue of it. Now it is too symbolic for both sides and showing little respect for the women who suffered at the hands of the Japanese military...and 'the willing' can suffer also. Suffer for what they then felt they had to do to feed their families and theirselves to stay alive. And they must wait because the Japanese representatives want to make an issue of a statue? Do they have no respect for the real live women nor for themselves in what should be their shame and sorrow and apologetic contrition? They are using every excuse to save paying out any money, waiting for people to die in torment with having Japan point the finger at them and effectively say "Tough....your fault!" Would it not be better to say "Yes....we deserve this and we wish to compensate for the shame we have heaped on the women and their families" If the statue were removed to-morrow....what would immediately happen? Instant payments or some other excuse to hold 'negotiations' up? One wonders what point the Japanese think they are making? By showing disrespect for the statue they show disrespect for the women who suffered and those living are still suffering. Every day that goes by adds to their shame and even when all the women are gone...remaininig are the memories and the shame others will remind the Japanese they should have felt and begged forgiveness for. Settle it guys and move on. Do not push the problem on to your youth...it is not their fault so do not cause them to carry the blame just because you wish to 'honor your dead relatives'. Maybe it is possible to understand and forgive a past wrongdoing but you can not pretend it did not happen or negotiate in a way so that it looks better than it is.
2
goldorak
Exactly. Imo erecting it outside J consulate actually lessens the meaning of the statue and 'cheapens' the value of human life. Becomes more about political recuperation and provocation than paying respect to comfort women themselves and remembering their suffering.
Less (fuss) is more (respect) sometimes.
3
5SpeedRacer5
My understanding is that this has happened AFTER the US took some Korean higher ups aside and said, "Look. Honor your agreements with Japan." So let's all recognize that it is not only Japan that is getting fed up with hypernationalism propping up foundering governments in China, the Philippines, and Korea.
Others around the world are taking note of what is reasonable and what isn't. It is nice to see that Korea is circumspect enough to realize that.
-1
smithinjapan
yuhki: "Why do they always exclude Japanse women? There were so many Japanese women there as well."
It's a good point, and those people deserve even more pity, in some cases, because not only were they betrayed by their own government and coerced, and raped, but then later betrayed again and forced to keep quiet. At least in other nations they have a semblance of support for the women, despite Japan's denials, but the women here who were brutalized are only made even more into paraiah at home if they speak out. THat's why, to date, really only one women published an account of her sexual slavery. Tried to find a link to her book, but alas a search only found "Japan sex slave" modern day porn. Alas, still alive and well, even if only in fantasy.
-1
Aly Rustom
Very true.
-1
zones2surf
Four subjects guaranteed to get lots of posts here: Trump, whaling, Okinawa, and Korea & comfort women.
Maybe 100 years from now when everyone in either country who has any connection to this issue is long dead and 3 or 4 generations have passed this will finally be put to bed.
Or maybe not...
-2
Fred Wallace
Sigh.... Ok. The issue here is not about money paid and half baked apologies. No. The reason this will always crop up is because Japan has failed to do what Germany did. And that is to completely atone for the crimes against humanity. Germany completely swore off its nationalist past. Hence why it's not in the cross hairs anymore. Something that was attained through massive redeucation about the dangers of extremism.
Therefore until Japan does even a smidgen of this, sadly, even a century later, this will still be here!!
