Scandal-hit school operator says he received donation from Abe

OSAKA —
The head of a school operator mired in controversy over its cut-price purchase of a plot of state-owned land in western Japan said Thursday he received donations from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the elementary school being built on the site.
Speaking to lawmakers visiting the site, Yasunori Kagoike, the head of the troubled operator Moritomo Gakuen, said, “Money donated by Abe was included in” the funds for the school.
The school, located in the city of Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, is being built on the 8,770-square-meter lot that the operator bought from the government in June last year for 134 million yen—only around 14 percent of its appraised value.
The funds for the school were allegedly raised using Abe’s name. Abe’s wife, Akie, was to serve as the school’s honorary principal but resigned after questions were raised about the controversial land deal.
Abe said neither he nor his wife was involved in the land deal. Moritomo Gakuen operates a kindergarten promoting patriotism in the city of Osaka.
© KYODO
4 Comments
0
Daniel Naumoff
I do not ,anyhow, see Abe going under corruption scandal.
1
papigiulio
Ouch Abe!!! I guess one of your hidden arrows just flew straight back to you. This is going to be interesting. Then again Kagoike talks a lot of bs so have to take everything with a big grain of salt.
0
Cricky
Just the tip of the iceberg, my wife says he might kill himself but hopes due to his pride he defends himself implicating the whole rotten chain of cabnet members, local officials and Our Dear Leader himself. Nippon Kaigi are too close to the light and are scuttling.
0
lationz
Holy f***ing shit.
Considering he swore he had nothing to do with the school, shouldn't this spell the end for Abe?
