School operator head to give sworn testimony in Diet next Thursday

The budget committees of both chambers of the Diet decided Friday to summon as a sworn witness next Thursday the head of an Osaka school operator embroiled in a land deal scandal that has enveloped the prime minister and defense minister.

Yasunori Kagoike, whose Moritomo Gakuen purchased a state-owned plot in Osaka Prefecture at far less than the appraised price, said the previous day that he received a personal donation from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for the elementary school that was to open on the site, prompting lawmakers’ action Friday.

The hearings, to be held in the upper and lower house budget committee sessions, will likely focus not just on Kagoike’s claim that Abe donated money to build the school but also how the land deal was struck and whether politicians were involved.

Moritomo Gakuen had planned to open the school in the city of Toyonaka next month, but withdrew its application for permission to operate the school after major inconsistencies were found in its contracts.

A group of lawmakers who spoke with Kagoike on Thursday have quoted him as claiming that Abe’s wife Akie handed 1 million yen ($8,800) to him on behalf of the prime minister in September 2015 when she gave a speech at a kindergarten run by Moritomo Gakuen.

This is the first time a sworn witness has been summoned to the Diet since April 2012, when an investment advisory firm official was summonsed to testify about the loss of more than 100 billion yen in pension assets.

Sworn witnesses in the Diet can legally be punished for giving false testimony or refusing to testify without an appropriate reason.

On Friday morning, the Japanese government’s top spokesman denied that Akie Abe made any donation to Moritomo Gakuen.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Abe’s office has reviewed its files to check if she had made any donations to the school operator in an individual capacity.

According to Suga, Abe had already verified that he did not make any donation himself or through a third party such as his wife.

“We don’t know the basis on which (Kagoike) has made these remarks, and it will be up to the prime minister to decide (how to respond),” Suga said Friday.

The prime minister has spent several weeks fiercely denying that either he or his wife was connected to the land deal.

But opposition parties have seized on Akie Abe’s documented connections to the school operator. She was named as the elementary school’s honorary principal but stepped away after questions were raised about the controversial land deal.

A source close to the prime minister’s office has suggested the school operator may have treated a speaking fee for her as a donation—without telling her—on the grounds that she did not accept it after giving a speech at the kindergarten.

If Kagoike’s version of events in his sworn testimony clashes with Akie Abe’s version, opposition parties may demand that the prime minister’s wife appear to give an account of the situation.

“Kagoike will be testifying when he’s already suspected of perjury,” Democratic Party acting president Jun Azumi said Friday. “We will end up needing to have the other party, Akie (Abe), give an explanation in front of the public,” he told reporters.

Kagoike told opposition lawmakers who met him in Osaka on Thursday that his wife Junko Kagoike, who serves as vice principal of the kindergarten, had been in e-mail contact with Akie Abe as recently as this month.

Abe responded Friday that there is no problem with the e-mails being released provided Junko Kagoike gives her consent.

“We can’t release private e-mails without the other side’s permission, but if it’s fine with them, I think releasing the e-mails would clearly spell out (the truth),” Abe said in response to opposition questioning in a Diet session.

In their e-mail correspondence, his wife asked Junko Kagoike whether she had received a speaking fee for her kindergarten speech, and Junko Kagoike told Akie Abe it was not paid to her, according to Abe.

Defense Minister Tomomi Inada, a lawyer-turned-lawmaker, is also under pressure for having denied ever giving Moritomo Gakuen legal advice or representing it in a trial.

But Inada later retracted that denial after court records showed she had represented the school operator as a lawyer in a civil case hearing before she was elected to parliament.

Kagoike, Abe and Inada have a history of expressing conservative views, including about Japanese history and the Japanese Constitution.

Kagoike is known to have close ties to the conservative national group Nippon Kaigi, or Japan Conference, which supports Abe’s plan to amend the Constitution. The group recently said Kagoike quit it in January 2011 and is no longer a member.

Separately, the Osaka Prefecture board of education, which was handling Moritomo Gakuen’s now-withdrawn application to open the elementary school, said Friday it has postponed, at Kagoike’s request, a planned inspection of the school operator’s offices.

The board said Kagoike cited his planned appearance before parliament in requesting the postponement of the inspection set for next Tuesday. The board now plans to fix another date before the end of the month.

Osaka Gov. Ichiro Matsui told reporters Friday the prefecture is considering filing a criminal complaint against Moritomo Gakuen over the suspected improper receipt of subsidies for its kindergarten.

