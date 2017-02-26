Senior LDP lawmaker to visit U.S. prior to economic dialogue

TOKYO —

Koya Nishikawa, a senior lawmaker of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is planning to visit the United States next week ahead of a new high-level economic dialogue between the two countries that may start as early as April, a government source said.

Nishikawa, a former Japanese farm minister, and other Japanese officials are likely to visit the United States including Washington from March 2 to exchange views with U.S. lawmakers and business leaders, the source said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed in their summit earlier this month to launch the high-level dialogue to coordinate economic and trade issues.

The dialogue will be led by Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence. The Trump administration is likely to propose a bilateral trade deal with Japan as Washington withdrew from the 12-member Trans-Pacific Partnership initiative following the Trump’s inauguration.

