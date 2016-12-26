Students in Japan see Trump's rise spurring debate on tricky topics

TOKYO —

With Donald Trump set to assume office as president of the United States next month, some Japanese and American university students are coming to terms with the reality that the new leadership could be a catalyst to spur debate on some uncomfortable topics.

“With Mr. Trump becoming president, various discussions will definitely come out into the open” in Japan, such as in defense and security areas, Yuichi Kato, a 26-year-old University of Tokyo graduate student of public policy, said.

While Kato, as a former intern of nongovernmental group Human Rights Watch, shared the concerns of U.S. students in seeing Trump win despite his controversial stances and antics, he and his Japanese peers are taking a step back to collect their thoughts and emotions, and gauge the future of Japan’s ties with close ally the United States.

At the same time, there is also a view that a change in U.S. leadership could bring change to Japan’s defense and security position, giving rise to the perception of Japan being on a “free ride” under its security alliance with the United States. During campaigning Trump stated his position that Japan should pay more to maintain American forces in the country.

Yotaro Sato, a student of the School of International and Area Studies at the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies, said he believes that a Trump presidency may not be all that bad and could pave the way for Japan to rethink its diplomatic positions, as well as economic and business policies.

“Japan could stand more on its own and get away from the climate of absolutely obeying whatever the United States says,” Sato said.

The risk for a Trump presidency often cited by Japanese and American students alike is the inability of the international community to foresee his policies in terms of defense, economics and dealing with China, the world’s second-largest economy and an Asian powerhouse.

“That America will be away from Asia and withdraw from the world and think of its own interests first could lead to a power vacuum,” Takashi Nishikawa, a 21-year-old, third-year law student at the University of Tokyo said.

For Takaoki Shimoyama, also a student in the Tokyo University of Foreign Studies’ School of International and Area Studies, he is most worried about the fate of a Pacific free trade deal and the future of the Japan-based U.S. military.

If the U.S. presence in Asia becomes weaker and China steps in, Japan will be put “in a more difficult position than ever,” Shimoyama, 25, said, alluding to the U.S. presence as a deterrent for an increasingly assertive China and North Korea in the East Asian region.

Trump has suggested that Japan and other U.S. allies are not doing enough in exchange for U.S. military support, and that Japan could go nuclear for self-defense, a comment which he later denied.

“Putting aside whether he means this or not, Japan will be faced with an opportunity to think about when U.S. troops withdraw,” Wataru Sakamoto, also a Tokyo University of Foreign Studies student, said, referring to Japan’s longtime security protection under the United States.

Kato, who took part in a Japan-America Student Conference exchange program, said he is keen to see how human rights issues will play under a Trump-led America, and is saddened to see how the United States, which was at the forefront of respecting human rights of minorities, is now under close scrutiny.

Respect for human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people as well as other minorities “used to originate from the United States, but it is now the United States putting a lid on it. This odd situation is unfortunate,” said Kato.

Nishikawa, who spent two months in Washington this year, shares misgivings over a possible change in the United States, a country touted for its diversity. “It is unbearable for me to see that this culture (of respecting diversity) will be threatened by Mr. Trump’s emergence,” he said.

While sharing worries about Trump’s hateful rhetoric, Pat Deppen, a 20-year-old student at Temple University Japan Campus in Tokyo, said, “It’s important to keep your emotions in check because after he got elected, a lot of people were saying this would be the end of American democracy.”

“Although I don’t support him, I think it’s important to maybe kind of see how things go, and kind of give trust to the system, the checks and balance system that the U.S. has in place to maybe contain him so that he doesn’t become too powerful,” he said.

Deppen’s classmate, John Anthony Tevis, also 20, said he looks forward to “seeing what type of leadership and business skills” Trump, a business mogul-turned-president-elect, would bring to the White House.

Deppen and Tevis were enrolled in a class titled “The American Presidency” which tackles key trends in the U.S. presidential history including the recent election.

Opinions of how much Tokyo should stay in step with Washington may vary among Japanese youth, but Sato said he feels that it “may not be bad for Japan” if bilateral ties will not be “very close-knit” but instead be such that it takes a “certain level of distance.”

© KYODO