Suga refutes Trump's claim that Japan manipulates forex markets

TOKYO —
Japanese officials on Wednesday rejected the assertion by U.S. President Donald Trump that Tokyo is using its monetary policies to weaken the yen against the U.S. dollar to gain a trade advantage.
Government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said that Trump’s comments, made in a meeting with executives of pharmaceutical companies, “completely misses the mark.”
“Our monetary easing policy is intended to stabilize prices, not to weaken the yen against the U.S. dollar,” Suga said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is due to meet with Trump in Washington on Feb 10. Suga told reporters Japan plans to explain its stance on the issue.
During the meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders, Trump complained about drug makers shifting production overseas and said his trade policies would end unfair “global freeloading,” according to a transcript of the meeting.
He blamed regulations and devaluation by other countries.
“Every other country lives on devaluation,” he said. “You look at what China’s doing, you look at what Japan has done over the years. ... They play the money market, they play the devaluation market and we sit there like a bunch of dummies.”
After Trump’s comments, the dollar weakened sharply against the yen. But by midday Wednesday in Asia, it was at 113.00 yen, slightly above its previous close of 112.94 yen.
The yen’s value fell steadily after the Bank of Japan implemented massive monetary easing four years ago, hoping to spur inflation and stimulate economic activity. By injecting massive amounts of cash into the economy, the central bank caused the yen’s value to fall from about 80 yen to the dollar to a low of about 125 yen to the dollar in mid-2015.
Recently, the dollar has gained against other currencies, partly because the Federal Reserve is gradually raising interest rates and partly because investors are betting on bigger returns from investments under Trump’s administration. The dollar was trading near 100 yen in August but now stands at about 113 yen.
A senior Finance Ministry official in charge of currency diplomacy likewise denied Japan was deliberately striving to devalue the yen.
“Foreign exchange rates are led by the markets. We are not manipulating them,” the Kyodo News Service quoted Masatsugu Asakawa, vice finance minister for international affairs, as saying.
“I don’t quite understand what (Trump) actually meant,” Asakawa said. He said Japan has not intervened in currency markets for a long time.
China’s financial markets and government offices are closed this week for lunar new year holidays. Although the U.S. has long accused Beijing of seeking to boost exports by devaluing the yuan, Chinese regulators recently have been striving to prevent the currency from weakening too quickly.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
21 Comments
7
gogogo
What is Japan talking about, Japan has publicly said it has done it in the past.
5
Yubaru
Obfuscate and deflect, this isnt about China or "other" countries Mr Suga, it's about Japan, and it seems like Trump has you in his target.
Stabilize just what prices here? Abe has made it his policy to make the yen weaker to increase exports.
6
fuzzylogic
@gogogo What is Japan talking about, Japan has publicly said it has done it in the past.
teach On!!!
3
lucabrasi
That's really not what "refute(s)" means....
6
Triring
And what has the FRB been doing printing money as if no tomorrow? Please tell.
4
dcog9065
Trump's a moron, he's just deflecting to a foreign enemy rather than focus on his country's problems. That's what China and Russia does as well
3
wtfjapan
so the Feds printed money for over 8yrs to the tune of $5 trillion+ (quantitative easing) and now they've stopped they want to point the finger at China, Japan and EU for doing basically the same thing, the hypocrisy is thicker than molasses. If the US is allowed to manipulate its own currency then so should any other currency, cant have it one way.
1
smithinjapan
'“Our monetary easing policy is intended to stabilize prices, not to weaken the yen against the U.S. dollar,” Suga said.'
Sorry, Suga, but actually Trump is right on the mark here; Japan has flat out said it's its mission to devalue the yen in order to increase exports, and the BOJ has helped. Japan has been caught in the lie Suga is making now several times. The Japanese public may buy the "We're doing this, but please cooperate and we'll make you understand" followed by the "we're not doing it" doublespeak, but the international community does not.
"“Every other country lives on devaluation,”
Japan inc has yet one more reason to panic.
0
Laguna
Nope. Myriad of factors involved here on multiple sides. Suga is correct here - currency exchange rates were a secondary, irrelevent consideration.
1
gogogo
@fuzzylogic: Just the first page of google :)
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2016/06/20/business/financial-markets/mr-yen-sees-surge-to-%C2%A5100-that-may-increase-odds-of-intervention/#.WJGEHRt96Uk
http://www.nytimes.com/1999/01/13/business/the-japanese-intervene-to-drive-down-a-surging-yen.html
http://www.frbsf.org/economic-research/publications/economic-letter/2003/december/japanese-foreign-exchange-intervention/
https://www.ft.com/content/e1c75a88-0441-11e1-864e-00144feabdc0
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-japan-economy-hamada-idUSKCN0Y117R
2
bones
Sugar should have just said the following in response to the accusations "that's fake news .. lies... horrible lies .. not truer not true "
2
klausdorth
Oh well, he goes after all and everyone!
Now it is Japan, before it was Germany ........
Guess he's got nothing better to do than instigating stuff.
0
harajuku_press
The ForEx market is yet another scam for stock-market fast money. The banks of the USA, Japan, UK, Scotland, the "Swiss Mafia" (gov.), and China (fake gov. and economic numbers) play this game round the clock with many others. Trump's a moron if he doesn't know this (or otherwise), but when did anything he say make sense? Amateur hour at the White House continues...
1
fxgai
This is important. He clearly mentions "over the years", not current policy. Japan has indeed in the past repeatedly engaged in overt currency intervention, aimed at devaluing the yen. So Trump is totally correct to that extent.
Totally consistent with what Trump said.
However,
Abe's intention is 2% inflation, which is not stable prices. It's 2% inflation, which is the same as devaluing the currency by half over around 36 years. Stable prices and 2% inflation are not the same thing.
So the Japanese side is full of it, but so long as all central banks are playing the same devaluation game, no one can point fingers.
(Personally if I were the leader I'd embrace a strong currency and welcome the fact that I could have the people of other countries work and produce things for my citizens at low cost. This is what it means to be wealthy is it not?)
1
gokai_wo_maneku
Nobody complained about currency manipulation with the dollar hit 76 yen about 4 years ago. US could have made a kiling on price alone. But they didn't.
1
Derek Grebe
Headline should read "Suga makes hollow denial of the only true thing Trump has ever said"
He certainly didn't refute it - check what "refute" means, ed. It isn't a synonym for deny.
-2
wtfjapan
This is what it means to be wealthy is it not?) not when you owe other countries $100billions and rely on other countries to continue to supply you credit just to stay afloat. wealthy today, bankrupt tomorrow.................Nobody complained about currency manipulation with the dollar hit 76 yen about 4 years ago. no because that benefited the US exports, pot meet kettle.
0
gokai_wo_maneku
Trump: "we sit here like a bunch of dummies" You said it, not us.
-1
jj1067
Trump should learn FRB's QE1, 2 and 3. ECB did QE too. Both much greater than Japan's monetary easing. QE, or monetary easing is to set inflation target and have central bank to increase cash flow to meet the target. That is not manipulation on exchange operation. Both US and EU have been doing huge amount of QE to rebound from Lehman shock. Japan only joined that effort when Abe took administration too.
-1
Goodlucktoyou
Japan's economy has decreased for 22years, what is Donald Duck talking about?
1
CH3CHO
fxgaiFEB. 01, 2017 - 04:32PM JST
When?
Here is a historical record of interventions. http://www.mof.go.jp/english/international_policy/reference/feio/index.htm
Last time Japan intervened the foreign exchange market was from March 2011 to September 2011, after the earthquake.
Before that, on September 15, 2010.
Before that, from January 2003 to March 2004.
Now, what is President Trump's point? Is he complaining about the intervention in 2003?
