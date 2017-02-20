Tokyo assembly to set up investigation panel over Tsukiji relocation

TOKYO —

Four major parties in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly agreed Monday to set up a powerful committee to look into questions related to the relocation site for the Tsukiji fish market and possibly summon former Gov Shintaro Ishihara as a witness under oath.

Ishihara was governor when the metropolitan government decided to buy land in Tokyo’s Toyosu area as a replacement site for the Tsukiji market, known for its daily fish auctions. Gov Yuriko Koike has put the relocation on hold amid safety concerns over the former gas production plant site and publicly called on her predecessor to clarify his role in the purchase.

The committee, which can compel individuals to testify and submit relevant records, may be established on the first day of a regular assembly session starting Wednesday. Witnesses who give false testimony can be prosecuted for perjury.

A special assembly committee on the relocation issue has already decided to call Ishihara and Takeo Hamauzu, who served under him as deputy governor, between March 18 and 20 to question them about the purchase of the land from Tokyo Gas Co.

Although the former governor has expressed his readiness to appear before the special assembly committee, the committee cannot compel him to do so, leading to calls for the establishment of a panel with strong investigative powers under the local autonomy law.

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party, which were initially cautious about establishing such a panel, reversed their stance and on Monday joined the Democratic Party and the Japanese Communist Party in calling for the panel.

Kei Takagi, an LDP member and chief of the assembly’s steering committee, told reporters that assembly members will work toward the establishment of the investigative committee. It is not clear whether the envisioned committee will replace the existing special committee.

Komeito, the Democratic Party and the JCP are expected to call for a witness examination of Ishihara.

Ishihara intends to hold a press conference on the matter as early as next week.

The aging Tsukiji wholesale market was initially scheduled to move to the Toyosu waterfront area on Nov 7, but Koike, who became Tokyo governor in August, postponed the relocation amid concerns about soil and air pollution at the new site.

Some parties are calling for the negotiations between the metropolitan government and Tokyo Gas, and the results of groundwater monitoring at the Toyosu site to be looked into.

At the Toyosu site, toxic benzene 79 times the safety limit set by the government has been detected in groundwater. Benzene, which is known to cause cancer, results from the production of gas. Arsenic and cyanide have also been detected.

The metropolitan government said last September that not enough fresh soil had been placed beneath the main buildings of the new wholesale market despite its published plan for a protective layer against contaminated soil.

