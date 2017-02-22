Tokyo assembly to summon Ishihara to testify over Tsukiji market relocation

TOKYO —

Four major parties in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly agreed Tuesday to summon former Gov Shintaro Ishihara to appear before a powerful committee under oath next month to testify as a witness over the controversial relocation plan for the Tsukiji fish market.

Ishihara was governor at the time the metropolitan government decided to buy land in the nearby Toyosu area to host the famous but aging fish market.

Gov Yuriko Koike has put the move on hold due to pollution at the new site, which was formerly home to a gas production plant, and has publicly called for Ishihara to clarify his role in the purchase.

The Tokyo assembly will make an official decision Wednesday on establishment of the committee, which can compel individuals to testify and submit relevant records. Witnesses who give false testimony could face prosecution for perjury.

Ishihara and Takeo Hamauzu, who was a deputy governor and his close aide, were previously scheduled to be called between March 18 and 20 into a separate special assembly committee on the relocation issue.

But the latest plan is to hold a hearing with the committee empowered to investigate the issue under the local autonomy law.

Apart from the hearing, Ishihara said Tuesday he will hold a press conference on March 3 to explain his involvement in the relocation plan.

“It’s on Friday (next week),” Ishihara said when asked by reporters when he will hold a news conference.

© KYODO