Tokyo gov't to allot Y48 bil for Olympics under FY 2017 budget

TOKYO —

The Tokyo metropolitan government released a draft fiscal 2017 budget Wednesday earmarking 48.3 billion yen ($425 million) for preparations for the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in the capital.

The first metropolitan budget compiled by Gov Yuriko Koike, who was elected last July, has an outlay for the Tokyo games 13.8 billion yen smaller than the previous year.

The decline is largely due to trimming of expenses for purchasing athlete’s village sites under the draft budget for the year starting in April.

The draft budget covers the governor’s plans to boost funds for the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The metropolitan government, the state and the organizing committee are negotiating their shares of costs for holding the sports events. The shares were not included in the draft.

The local government will appropriately deal with the shares, by such means as formulating a supplementary budget, once the negotiations are concluded, and with any additional costs that may become necessary for such factors as a change in the design of a facility, a senior metropolitan official said.

Meanwhile, the 6.95 trillion yen draft budget does not include compensation costs related to the delayed relocation of a fish market.

The governor announced in August the postponement of the relocation of the Tsukiji fish market to the Toyosu waterfront area planned for November. Private businesses have been suffering losses due to the delay.

Instead, the metropolitan government booked 1.8 billion yen for loans to support them. The compensation will be covered by an extra budget after a compensation plan is compiled, according to the local government.

As Koike is aiming to help resolve the issue of children who cannot get a slot to enter nursery school due to lack of capacity and staff, the metropolitan government increased a related outlay in the draft to 138.1 billion yen, up 40.3 billion yen from a year earlier.

The increased expenditure includes funds of 24.4 billion yen for raising the monthly salaries of nursery school staff by about 20,000 yen.

© KYODO