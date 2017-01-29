Trump invites Abe to White House on Feb 10

TOKYO/WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe agreed on Saturday to meet at the White House next month, affirming the importance of bilateral ties while setting the stage for potentially sensitive trade talks.
Trump’s administration has put the focus of the Abe visit, one of the first summits of the new presidency, on starting bilateral trade talks. Japan says it is preparing for all contingencies in dealing with Trump, who pulled America out of an Asia-Pacific trade deal Japan had championed and who has said Japan does not offer fair access to U.S. carmakers.
“President Trump affirmed the ironclad U.S. commitment to ensuring the security of Japan,” during a telephone call in which they agreed to meet in Washington on Feb 10, the White House said.
Abe told reporters that at the coming meeting, “I would like to have a candid exchange of views on the economy and security issues as a whole.”
The two leaders discussed the automotive industry, said senior government spokesman Koichi Hagiuda, without giving details. The White House statement said the two “committed to deepen the bilateral trade and investment relationship.”
Trump has threatened a “border tax” on imports into the United States and has said Japan has unfair barriers to foreign auto imports. Japanese officials have pointed out that there are no tariffs on foreign car imports into Japan and maintain there are no discriminatory non-tariff barriers.
Trump and Abe agreed on the importance of economic ties between the world’s No. 1 and No. 3 economies, said Hagiuda, Abe’s deputy chief cabinet secretary.
On security, the two discussed a visit this week by Defense Secretary James Mattis, the first trip to the region by a Trump cabinet member.
“President Trump and Prime Minister Abe said they would consult and cooperate on the threat posed by North Korea,” the White House said.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
10 Comments
3
Sherman
So like an obedient dog Abe will be yapping around Trumps heels as summoned. I wonder how Aki will get on with his wife?
0
thepersoniamnow
So there's a school yard fight and Trump is calling his usual gang of Japan, England, and a couple others to his side. The US used to be able to walk all over the playground following the Cold Schoolyard War with the Russian, but now this huge new Chinese boy said nobody can come over to his side either and he and the Russian are talking and walking together. Trump isn't scared of either of them alone, but together is different especially since all the Kidz in the schoolyard are watching and will change loyalty to the top dog.
-3
William Wong
Its best trump go to meet abe at Japan. I dont like him ordering abe to come. He already cancal tpp. Next cancel alliance.
1
Maria
Don't go.
2
bones
I am willing to bet trumpy will state after the meeting "we had a meeting and it was a very good meeting ... we talked about a lot of things really important things and I think we are gonna get along really well" Which basically translates to he is gonna do what I want him to do or else!
1
oftopico
2
Schopenhauer
I wonder if Trump can finish his tenure of four years or not.
3
bones
@ Schopenhauer Well with the good ol boys behind him, he will claim that Obama messed everything up and he will need another four years to undo that mess, also since it has been proven that voting doesn't count for anything and that the electoral college can appoint who they want to, trumpy will get his way.
1
Weasel
Considering the latest visa / entry fiasco that Trump whipped up (that's BTW in violation of both the 5th (Due Process of Law) and 14th US Constitutional Amendments (Equal Protection and Due Process of Law)) I'd tell Trump to consider a Skype video conference in lieu of traveling to Washington DC - you know - to avoid the risk of being arrested by one of his Gestapo lieutenants from Homeland Security. At least Enrique Nieto was smart enough to tell Trump to go get bent instead wasting his time talking with some blowhard.
1
bones
@weasel I doubt trumpy has any knowledge of the constitution much less the amendments, Bush and Co wiped their arses with them so we can expect trumpy and co to blow their noses with what rights and privileges we THINK we still have or are entitled to.
