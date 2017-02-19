Trump says Abe expressed thanks for F-35 fighter jet cost reduction

WASHINGTON —

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally thanked him for negotiating with Lockheed Martin a reduced price for a number of F-35 fighter jets on order.

Speaking at a rally in Melbourne, Florida, Trump said, “Prime Minister Abe was great, great guy. When he came over, he said, thank you…You saved many, many millions of dollars on the F-35 fighter jets,” the president claimed.

It is possible Abe made the remarks during his visit to the United States earlier this month for bilateral summit talks.

The U.S. Defense Ministry announced on Feb 3 that it has agreed with Lockheed to reduce the price of 90 F-35 fighter jets, including four for Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, by $728 million.

Trump said he negotiated with Lockheed not just improved terms for the United States but also for its allies.

