Trump says Abe expressed thanks for F-35 fighter jet cost reduction

Politics ( 2 )

U.S. President Donald Trump points to a slogan on a hat during the "Make America Great Again Rally" at Orlando-Melbourne International Airport Saturday. AP photo

WASHINGTON —

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe personally thanked him for negotiating with Lockheed Martin a reduced price for a number of F-35 fighter jets on order.

Speaking at a rally in Melbourne, Florida, Trump said, “Prime Minister Abe was great, great guy. When he came over, he said, thank you…You saved many, many millions of dollars on the F-35 fighter jets,” the president claimed.

It is possible Abe made the remarks during his visit to the United States earlier this month for bilateral summit talks.

The U.S. Defense Ministry announced on Feb 3 that it has agreed with Lockheed to reduce the price of 90 F-35 fighter jets, including four for Japan’s Air Self-Defense Force, by $728 million.

Trump said he negotiated with Lockheed not just improved terms for the United States but also for its allies.

© KYODO

Back to top

Order by Time Order by Popularity

2 Comments

  • 1

    Pat Telzrow

    Sure glad I voted for Trump the alternative would have been a disaster.

  • 0

    WA4TKG

    TrumpL' STILTSkin' !
    Gotcha' !

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

How to Enjoy the Night Life in Tokyo

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Top Jobs in Japan, Feb 18-24, 2017

Japan Today CareersJobs

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

What is Omamori (Good Luck Charms)?

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Politics

View all

View all

Time
to Buy
in Japan

Find the perfect home today!

Search