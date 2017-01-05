Trump to choose Hagerty as next U.S. ambassador to Japan

WASHINGTON —

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to pick William Hagerty as the next U.S. ambassador to Japan, an adviser to Trump’s transition team told Reuters on Wednesday.

Japan’s Nikkei news service reported earlier that Trump would announce the choice of Hagerty soon. The adviser who spoke to Reuters confirmed the Nikkei report. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

Hagerty is a former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. He has experience working in Japan, having spent three years with the Boston Consulting Group. He is currently working as part of Trump’s transition team.

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.