Trump to nominate businessman Hagerty as U.S. ambassador to Japan

President Donald Trump will nominate Tennessee businessman William Hagerty, a key member of his transition team, as U.S. ambassador to Japan, the White House said Thursday.

Hagerty, 57, who as director of presidential appointments helped select cabinet members and other administration personnel, is expected to assume the diplomatic post following Senate approval. He will succeed Caroline Kennedy who left Tokyo in January.

Hagerty will handle a host of bilateral issues ranging from the Trump administration’s calls for the further opening of Japan’s automobile and agriculture markets to the stalled relocation of a U.S. military base within Okinawa Prefecture.

Trump has pledged to strengthen the security alliance with Japan, saying it is “the cornerstone of peace and stability in the Pacific region.”

“It is important that both Japan and the United States continue to invest very heavily in the alliance to build up our defense,” Trump said at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after their White House meeting last month.

Trump added the bilateral alliance will be “impenetrable.”

Hagerty has built ties with Japan through a three-year posting to Tokyo around 1990 while working for the Boston Consulting Group, and his work as commissioner of economic development for Tennessee from 2011 to 2015.

“During his tenure, Tennessee was the top state for jobs and economic growth from 2013 to 2015 and led the nation in foreign direct investment, 60 percent of which came from Japan,” according to the White House.

In his capacity, Hagerty assisted operations in his home state by Japanese companies such as Nissan Motor Co. and Bridgestone Corp.

Hagerty is said to have close ties with the Republican establishment, partly because he worked for the 2012 presidential campaign of Republican nominee Mitt Romney.

He also served under the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

In Tokyo, the Japanese government’s top spokesman said the government welcomes the choice of Hagerty, citing his closeness to Trump and experience of living in Japan.

“We look forward to Mr. Hagerty arriving in Japan after his confirmation and working on further strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference.

