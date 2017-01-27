Trump to seek quick progress with Abe on replacement trade deal

WASHINGTON —
U.S. President Donald Trump will seek quick progress toward a bilateral trade agreement with Japan in place of a broader Asia-Pacific deal he abandoned this week, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visits the White House next month, an official in the Trump administration said on Thursday.
“I see Abe’s visit being more about finding a follow-through, a replacement for TPP,” said the official, referring to the Trans-Pacific Partnership that Trump ditched on Monday.
“Given the domestic political capital (Abe’s) expended on TPP, there’s going to be an effort to work with him on a follow-on,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Trump, who took office last Friday, reiterated on Thursday he would strike numerous bilateral deals, as opposed to multilateral accords like the TPP. He said they would include clauses to allow a 30-day termination notice if the United States was not treated fairly.
The TPP, which took years to negotiate among 12 countries, has often been described as being, at its core, a deal between the United States and Japan, the world’s largest and third-largest economies respectively.
Trump called it bad for American jobs, but proponents worry that abandoning the project could further strengthen China’s economic hand in the region.
Japanese media have said Abe is expected to meet Trump in Washington on Feb 10, although no official announcement has been made as to the timing of the trip.
The administration official said it “was clear what the outlines and the contours” of a deal with Japan would be but did not go into details. “I don’t know if there needs to be this protracted long-term negotiation, and there may be some initial steps that are implemented prior to an official Free Trade Agreement,” he said.
“It’s pretty clear what the problems are on the trade side and it’s pretty clear what the opportunities are. I don’t think it’ll be particularly difficult to get some movement on a couple of different aspects of the trade side relatively quickly.”
The White House declined comment on the official’s remarks. “We look forward to Prime Minister Abe’s upcoming visit and a productive relationship with Japan,” a White House official said.
Abe has touted TPP as an engine of economic reform and a counter-weight to a rising China, but Japan’s Kyodo news agency said he appeared on Thursday to signal an openness to working out a free trade or economic partnership agreement with the United States.
“We will appeal (to the U.S. administration) on the TPP, but that doesn’t mean we absolutely can’t also (sign) an EPA or FTA,” Kyodo quoted Abe as saying in the Japanese Diet.
It said Abe also suggested Japan would advocate retaining some form of tariffs on rice and four other key agricultural products in any trade negotiations with the United States.
“We will thoroughly protect what we should protect…I want to carry out bilateral negotiations properly, based on the thinking that agriculture is the foundation of this country,” it quoted him as saying.
(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2017.
0
CruisinJapan
Based on comments made during his first week as President, here are what I perceive to be the tenants of Trump's TPP replacement plan:
US increases import tariffs for Japanese goods, especially cars and electronics
Trump asks Japan to import more American cars and agricultural products
Trump asks Japan to invest more in its American based businesses / partnerships
Trump asks Japan to pay more for hosting the US military
Once Japan complies, Trump offers a discount on the aforementioned tariffs
3
SenseNotSoCommon
Divide and conquer.
Nowhere (except Alaska) allows divorce that quick.
Fashion du jour: have your cake and eat it.
0
fxgai
WTF. WF country does Abe think this is?
4
Reckless
"based on the thinking that agriculture is the foundation of this country"
sounds like building your house on quicksand,,,
6
sf2k
Trump knows the Japanese car plants are in the USA right? ....right???
4
Frederic Bastiat
Actually a win-win for both Japan and US. That's what free trade is: two trading partners making mutually beneficial agreements. Trade-offs and concessions are a big part of business.
-3
browny1
There will be no trouble at all with the Trump - Abe discussions, esp re any TPP replacement agreement.
Why? Because Abe has publicly declared his belief in Trump's "Trust."
So just relax all and put your dogs up.
-3
BertieWooster
Couldn't it be ANYONE else doing the negotiating with Trump except Mr Fail?
4
wtfjapan
based on the thinking that agriculture is the foundation of this country,” a foundation that is less than 1% of the economy , but consumes 6% of the annual Japanese budget. No wonder Japans economy continues to crumble.
2
TrevorPeace
I have to agree with the comments about agriculture. If there's one thing in Japan that's holding back the masses from being able to afford other things than food, it's food, itself. I've never been more astounded at prices in Japan than when I buy groceries, especially fruits, vegetables and beef.
1
kibousha
Trump needs an island off the cost of Yokohama dedicated to one of his new casinos. Make sure it's tax free too Abe, or he'll charge 20% border tax and use it to build a wall around Hawaii which is becoming very Japanese recently. Get it done Abe!
2
presto345
He's been too much occupied with his twitter thing to have noticed that "Japanese manufacturers employ roughly 400,000 people in the U.S., exceeding peers from Germany and Britain and putting Japan at the top in that metric."
Or he convinces himself that if he just ignores that fact everyone else will do likewise in the realm of the alternative truth.
-1
smithinjapan
As much as I hate Trump and think he's going to pretty much end the world as we know it, in one way or another, he is at least getting Japan inc to panic, and I think he's going to have them by the short hairs and make them finally open up sectors the TPP still gave them too much protection on.
-3
Serrano
"As much as I hate Trump and think he's going to pretty much end the world as we know it,"
I sure hope he does, as, in case you didn't notice, smitty, the world is pretty well screwed up. He's got the leftists, globalists and Islamists worried. The three biggest dangers to secular modern western civilization. This is great.
1
jj1067
Free trade with Trump? Is that American inside joke?
0
ThePBot
Bilateral trade with the US? Lmao, Japan will be at a disadvantage, like how all those other Asian TPP nations would have been in if the TPP was signed. Trump will basically say, "Hey Japan, American cars and agricultural products in your country, and then you can keep the safety of having our US bases there. That's it."
0
flowers
What agreement? It's more like "my deal or no deal" So, Abe will bow and say "Hi, Hi, Hi ..We all know it's a bully tactic by the US and Japan's tail will wag like never before.
