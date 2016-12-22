U.S. makes biggest land return on Okinawa to Japan since 1972

TOKYO —
The Japanese government on Thursday celebrated the return by the U.S. military of the largest tract of land on Okinawa in decades, coming at a time when the recent crash landing of a U.S. Marines Osprey aircraft off the island prefecture has rattled the nerves of locals.
Gov. Takeshi Onaga was absent from a celebration ceremony held in the southern island prefecture, which hosts the bulk of U.S. military bases in Japan, in the latest sign of strained ties between the Okinawa and central governments over disputes linked to the U.S. military presence, including the use of the controversial Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft.
The return involving around 4,000 hectares of forest, or roughly half of the land used for the Northern Training Area on the main island of Okinawa, is the biggest land transfer since the prefecture reverted to Japanese control in 1972 after being under U.S. occupation from the end of World War II.
During the ceremony held at a coastal resort in Nago, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga and Defense Ministry Tomomi Inada vowed to continue efforts to reduce Okinawa’s base-hosting burden. Inada reiterated that the Osprey accident was regrettable and said she had requested the United States to take preventive measures.
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Caroline Kennedy, who also attended the event, hailed the land return ceremony as a “milestone for the Japan-U.S. alliance,” while stating that “safety is always our number one priority.”
Japan and the United States agreed in 1996 on the land reversion in exchange for the construction of six new helipads in the retained portion of the training area.
But residents living close to the helipad sites have strongly opposed the plan and concern grew as it became obvious that Ospreys, which take off and land like helicopters but cruise like planes, will use the helipads for training.
With Thursday’s return, the area of land being used exclusively by the U.S. military in Okinawa has been reduced by about 17 percent, meaning the prefecture now hosts 70.6 percent of all U.S. military facilities in Japan, down from 74 percent, in terms of land area.
But Onaga said in a media interview that the latest development would “not change the situation much” regarding the excessive base-hosting burden imposed on Okinawa, which comprises less than 1 percent of Japan’s total land area.
Onaga, meanwhile, plans to attend a rally in Nago to protest the Dec. 13 accident involving a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey aircraft, which broke apart upon impact in shallow waters off the city.
Although no crew member was killed, the incident has reignited concern among the people of Okinawa over the risks they face in everyday life as they continue to host the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country.
The Okinawa Prefectural Assembly passed a resolution Thursday expressing its opposition to the resumption of Osprey flights that began less than a week after the accident, even though safety concerns remain strong.
“One wrong move could have led to a disaster involving residents,” said the resolution, which also demanded the removal of the controversial aircraft as well as the U.S. Marine Corps from Okinawa.
A total of 24 MV-22s, including the one that crash-landed, have been deployed at the Marines’ Air Station Futenma in a crowded residential area of Ginowan in Okinawa. The incident was the first major accident involving the aircraft since the start of their deployment in Japan in 2012.
The Japanese and U.S. governments have pursued the relocation of the Futenma base to the less populated Henoko coastal area of Nago, saying that the plan is “the only solution” to address noise problems and accident risks posed by the base without undermining the perceived deterrence provided by the Japan-U.S. alliance.
But Onaga and many other Okinawans want the base to be relocated outside the prefecture. The disagreement between the central and prefectural governments developed into a legal battle, and on Tuesday the Supreme Court ruled against the governor’s attempt to block construction work in the coastal area.
The wrangling is likely to continue, however, with Onaga seeking to resort to other options to hamper the relocation work.
-3
turbotsat
What? After all that foo-fer-aw?
3
Yubaru
The land is a semi-tropical rain forest, and has been designated as a national park by the government of Japan.
(Now waiting for all the naysayers to jump in here...)
-6
turbotsat
I'll bite ...
There's a shortage of land in Okinawa!!! They're wasting it on a park?!?!
9
CyburneticTiger
A park! All the pollution and damage to the environment this will cause... oh my god, the humanity!!
2
Okiblue
Good job USA and supporters of this significant land return. Let's continue to work with Japan to reduce the land return, while continuing to support the mission. I suggest looking at compromising the American standard of living for American's asked to serve in Japan. Try returning the land in front of AEON Rycom mall near the gate. Also look at returning land near Kadena Gate 3 in the Camp Shields housing area. Basically push the fences into housing more.
-3
starbucks
Since President-elect Donald J. Trump has mentioned that he will pull troops out of Japan if they don't pay for their fair share of the cost, all Shinzo would have to do is tell Trump, that it is not in the budget for Japan to simply pay, and that the US is more than welcome to stay if they wish to do so for free. Trump will simply remove the troops without a fight. Japan would not even have to ask the US to leave. Trump himself will scrap Article 9, and Japan would have to rearm using their own citizen soldiers without having to pay them a salary by drafting them. It will be interesting to see how many "dual citizens" will be ready to choose the other country and go to the ministry of justice to voluntarily renounce their Japanese citizenship.
2
CyburneticTiger
What manner of nonsense is this?
10
turbotsat
Isn't Article 9 a part of the Japanese constitution? What's Trump got to do with that?
0
bam_boo
Rather odd to see how the US and the central government are slapping each other on the back for being nice to the Okinawan people, while the absence of any Okinawan representative speaks volumes. Anyway, no sane Okinawan would dare to show up at such pathetic event that once again is a blatant demonstration of just how few respect both the central government and the US have for the Okinawan people, their demands, and their wishes.
What a coincidence that this comes just days after the Japanese Supreme Court ruled against the Okinawan people. While the ruling was no surprise it is just another example of a dysfunctional legal system more concerned with serving the powerful than protecting the democratic rights of the normal citizens.
And by the way, we are once again reminded of how much land the US still occupies in this tiny prefecture and how it makes use of that land at its will, completely ignoring the democratic will of the municipal and prefectural citizens.
Like always the return of not very useful land in Okinawa comes after a very convenient upgrade for the US military and a longtime reinforcement of its presence, this time in the form of 6 helipads.
1
Jay Que
I can do without (and will, shortly) Amb Kennedy - child of privilege and patronage; but its certainly a good thing for Japan to regain control of her own territory ('though it was part of that old Ryukyu Kingdom in ancient times). Now, let the JSDF step up.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ryukyu_Kingdom
0
Yubaru
Coincidence? Just means you haven't been, or chose not to, pay attention to the news. This has been planned and announced a long time ago. The timing of the Supreme court decision as well is just by chance.
The gov isnt attending because he has his tail between his legs and is not man enough to accept that he lost his court battle and has to accept the consequences.
If he truly cared about Okinawa as a whole and not just his agenda he would be there and gratefully accept the land back and look at it as a step in the right direction! But no, he is choosing to be childish by not going!
Lol, the location is pretty much all rain forest anyway, and has been unused and will stay unused as well.
0
Strangerland
Can Trump make the decision to remove the troops unilaterally? I know the president is head of the armed forces, but does he not need congressional approval for something like this? I don't see a Republican congress approving such a move. America has too much war-interest vested in remaining in Japan due to it's strategic location, and Republicans are pro-military.
4
CruisinJapan
Yubaru is right. The northern training area is not the most important land in Okinawa, but puts an end to a 20 year old agreement, which has little to nothing to do with the Supreme court's timing this year.
Obviously the end state goal is to shut down and give back Futenma, and this land is in a much more critical and urbanized part of the island.
Until the local, prefectural, and national government can come to an agreement with the US about where Marine Corps aviation will go in lieu of Futenma, this broken record will keep going round and round, and we will continue to see front page news every time an Osprey does anything unexpected. sigh...
I am hoping for the best, but the outlook is full of obstacles...
4
japan4life
Good on Gov. Onaga for boycotting a sham of a ceremony that is only a PR stunt by the GOJ and the United States. To hear them talking about how great this is you would think they were returning Kadena Air Base. This land return is like when a thief steals something from you then uses it and abuses it for 70 years and then returns it to you and boasts loudly about how he returned it to you but never mentions the fact that he stole it from you in the first place.
0
bam_boo
Very disrespectful tone towards someone elected on a clear agenda by a clear majority of the Okinawan people. Onaga is neither "childish" nor does he have "his tail between his legs" he's simply doing his best to serve his constituency and make sure that the democratic will of the Okinawan people is respected.
He is probably the most popular governor since decades and his approval ratings are high.
While the retrun of the land was supposedly decided on in 1996 it took a whooping 20 years to "announce" it. It was not even clear whether the return would actually happen until some month ago.
It was postponed time and again, because the US military and Tokyo wanted to make sure that they first got their helipads built, because this was a far more important issue to them than the wellbeing of the Okinawan people.
And as far as I know the timing of this announcement was not decided long ago, but rather recently. If you have evidence to the contrary please show it to us.
3
bones
Well in the last several months I have seen an increase in construction in the northern most parts of Okinawa, I am under the impression that eventually it will become more populated like the southern parts, one area of concern is how the returned land is really going to be used, will they keep it in its natural state or will they use it for more hotels and country clubs, maybe a casino or maybe another shopping center to compete with all the other shopping centers on this island.
-5
toshiko
They can't celebrate. Twenty years ago? this lan was planned to return because US navy sailors gang raped an elementary school child Even us military men are tough maybe,,, but they are not going to celebrate sailors' gang raping of child rape.
-2
CrucialS
Well, a clear majority would not be 70% of the voters out of the 58-59% of illegible voters who participated in the election. Stop trying to tote this as an legitimate Okinawan thing, it's not, its about a third of Okinawans.
As he holds the Prefecture hostage to satisfy a quarter of the population instead of taking care of the Prefecture as a whole
1
bam_boo
An odd attempt to delegitimate the democratic process in Okinawa without any whatsoever basis.
Onaga's mandate is as legitimate as it gets in a democracy. He was not only elected with a very clear margin, but he has strong support from the people, the media, the business world and from most of the local officials, despite ongoing attempts by the central government to smear him and to divide and rule the Okinawan people with all kinds of devious tricks.
If you believe there's strong opposition of a majority of the Okinawans to Onaga's policies please provide us with convincing evidence for such a far fetched assumption.
How exactly is an elected representative like Onaga "holding the prefecture hostage"? Sounds like you're completely out of touch with reality in Okinawa.
-1
the_sicilian
Toshiko has a point: the land give back has been a part of the Futenma deal as negotiated in 1996. The problem is Onaga is not looking to the future by remotely being positive about getting any land back, and the Ryukyu Shimpo and Okinawa Times are in his pocket to report this as a sham. It doesn't matter to most who see this as an Okinawa thing, but the bigger picture is this is a Japan/US agreement that should be honored somFutenma can be given back.
-3
yamashi
@Yubaru "If he truly cared about Okinawa as a whole and not just his agenda"
I would prefer to listen an opinion of True Okinawan, not some westerner, pretending to sound as local and pushing again and again cheap pro-American agenda.
0
Aly Rustom
That's still way too high for 1 prefecture to host. They should at least reduce it to 50%. At least..
0
toshiko
Biggest return? are there any more returns in past?
0
CyburneticTiger
Are you ready to be disappointed? Come down to Awase and I can introduce you to plenty of "True Okinawans" who would say similar things to what Yubaru and Crucial have said. Unless, you don't define that as being True Okinawan which would mean there are not many of them left.
0
smithinjapan
"...in a show of protest against possible Osprey flights around the helipads Japan built in the training area for the U.S. military in exchange for the land return."
What a selfish and arrogant, self-serving man! The man wants land back, gets it, and pouts like a petulant child. This is why some Okinawans will never be satisfied -- their sole reason for existence is their anger and protest. They get what they want and it's not enough. Onaga has proven that he is an ineffectual leader not at all interested in what's good for hte people through this personal protest of his.
yamashi: "I would prefer to listen an opinion of True Okinawan, not some westerner, pretending to sound as local and pushing again and again cheap pro-American agenda."
Yubaru is a Japanese citizen, and an Okinawan. He is as true as it gets, unlike yourself. But the fact that you refuse to see him as such speaks volumes as to why even if people naturalize and become Japanese there are those that will never consider them "truly" Japanese (or Okinawan).
bam_boo: "How exactly is an elected representative like Onaga "holding the prefecture hostage"?"
Easy. He's acting like a spoilt child who won't act if he doesn't get what he wants. Therefore he is not acting on behalf of the prefecture, but only for himself and a few others who prefer to be bitter as opposed to getting what they want. You want land back? you're getting it! and yet you are more upset about it than ever! Since Onaga holds the power in Okinawa on a domestic level, by pouting and doing nothing he keeps the prefecture from moving forward and doing it's job, and when it comes to national security he is therefore holding the prefecture hostage for his own behalf.
-4
Yubaru
There is no "clear" majority, and for someone who was elected on a platform of getting base land back into Okinawan hands he missed a great opportunity. He is serving no one but himself.
You know what, "my agenda" goes against much of what America wants! I want Futenma closed, NOW, but I am also a realist in knowing that to get what one wants you have to be adult about the circumstances and learn how to negotiate and and not demand things like a child (Onaga).
IF Henoko had been built, damn near all the US military land between GInowan and the southern tip of Okinawa, in the heaviest populated area of the entire island, would have been returned by now, and still will be when Futenma is closed. Consider that a moment and think about just what that would mean to Okinawa overall.
But the naysayers want all or nothing, and in the meantime Futenma stays operational, and people continue to accept the status quo. Over 20 years......that is just plain stupidity at work.
-1
MsDelicious
America should not have given back Okinawa in 1972, just like the Russians should not give back the Northern islands, and the same with all the other island issues. War booty.
-2
Yubaru
In your rush to ignorance you conveniently fail to (again and again) to accept the fact that there is an agreement in place between the US government and Japanese government, (not Okinawan mind you) and in that agreement, the US and Japan decided (and agreed upon) that for land to be returned certain conditions would be met first.
You make it sound like a child's game, it's not, Japan has a responsibility to honor the agreement, THAT is simple enough for most children to understand, but you choose to ignore it completely, hence that makes any and all arguments you attempt to make pure nonsense.
It's not just about Okinawa, and folks must keep that in mind!
2
HaiDesu
How about moving some of those bases to other parts of mainland Japan Ms. Kennedy? I think Japan needs the USA military in Japan to deter China and NK but there is an inordinate of USA bases on Okinawa.
2
gaijinkurd
Let's all hope and pray the US/Japan Military Alliance goes the same way as President Duerte of the Philippines. Joint operations like Balikatan cancelled and more to come! There should be no further joint operations in Japan such as Keen Edge, a good publicity stunt where we learned Japanese, taught English and had tea ceremonies + calligraphy but the Japanese public thought we were planning and practicing our combat skills. The faster the US troops leave Japan the better off both the Americans and Japanese will be. Hopefully Trump will be true to his word and reduce the presence in the Pacific instead of our current buildup.
0
sfjp330
Yubaru DEC. 22, 2016 - 01:11PM JST In your rush to ignorance you conveniently fail to (again and again) to accept the fact that there is an agreement in place between the US government and Japanese government, (not Okinawan mind you)
U.S. should engage with all levels of the Japanese government to initiates a comprehensive review of the alliance. The strategic review, if handled poorly, could magnify strains in the bilateral relationship. U.S. should request the J-government to define its vision of "equal alliance" and Japan's regional and global security responsibilities. The U.S. should discuss ways in which Japan can assume a larger security role to achieve a more equal status and emphasize to Tokyo that an alliance often means shouldering responsibilities, rather than looking for ways to lose burdens.
Both sides should refrain from provocative statements that incite public opinion against the alliance. Private bilateral discussions would be a more productive to resolve differences and achieve consensus on each country's alliance roles, missions, and required capabilities.
-1
yamanashistud
Onaga was elected democratically, and won because of his campaign to remove bases. Nakaima loss because he switched stances. Nago's Mayor won for the same reason as Onaga. It is amazing how hard it is for some outsiders (and worse, the weeaboos) to comprehend that there are people in Okinawa who want a reduction of foreign bases on their land.
Lets summarize the general views
Most Okinawans: They want their land back, they want access to ancestral areas. While outsiders like Yubaru don't have to deal with the every day co-existence with the bases and have no attachment to the land.. and foreign soldiers stationed there eventually going home.. Okinawans have to deal with it for their entire life. Since WW2, Okinawans have had to hear reasons "please give us your land for the sake of protecting the entire country (but also deal with the occasional negative externalities like crime, pollution, etc". All that's really changed are the enemies "Americans, Vietnamese, Soviets, and now Chinese".
Some outsiders: Rather than actually research how Okinawans feel or the history of Okinawa, they'd rather spend time denying or spinning things. "Oh those are not real Okinawans" "those are not the majority of Okinawans" "the protestors are mainlanders or Chinese spies", "the base makes up most of the economy". They can't be bothered looking at all the polls and research done by newspapers and the University of the Ryukyus that consistently show only 20-25% of Okinawans want the bases. They don't want to learn the history of Okinawans having to sacrifice much of their rights since WW2. All these information can easily be googled, but they rather spend their time attacking Onaga, the Okinawans, and creating fake news and misinformation mostly because they got butthurt some people don't agree with US military bases and that some in Japan want an equal relationship with the US, not a top down one.
0
lngtimewndr
@yamanashistud
Every politician that campaigns here promises to remove the bases knowing full well they do not have that power. I think more than a few Okinawans would rather hear from a politician who is worried about actual problems affecting people that live here; Okinawa continually ranks in the top prefectures for unemployment, low exam scores and daycare facilities. Lets not worry about that, we only care about the base issue right?
Those that do have attachment to the land are either paid very well, or come on base to tend to that land hassle free. Interesting how you can generalize the feelings of most Okinawans, but then pretend only know what you named as "outsiders" feel.
Okinawans sacrificed much of their rights due to the Japanese Army, who brought America and the island of Okinawa into the conflict, isn't that part of that whole history thing you were talking about. If anyone has a problem they should take it up with Tokyo, I'm not sure how taking frustrations out on Americans solves anything.
"They can't be bothered looking at all the polls and research done by newspapers and the University of the Ryukyus"
You mean the same newspapers who only write stories on Americans when something bad happens. Or how about the three news channels here that continually do the same and completely disregard any actual news stories that may be pertinent to anyone under the age of 60. If your sources are Ryukyu Shimpo, Okinawa Times and the like, you may want to do some researching of your own.
Obviously we all know that some people here don't want the bases. That much is evident as long as you watch the nightly news. Seems like you may be the only one spreading fake news and misinformation.
Japan and the U.S. have an equal relationship. Tokyo has the say on where U.S. bases can go in Japan, so again, your anger should be pointed at Tokyo, not the military members here.
-1
smithinjapan
Okinawans are Japanese, not their own people. They have no right to dictate the security laws of the land. Onaga is being a selfish child, and the people getting the land back should be reminded of that while he pouts at home on the potty.
0
bam_boo
It seems like this thread if populated by a number of smarty-pants who know better what the Okinawan people want then the Okinawan people themselves.
We know who the Okinawan people elected, we know what they say in the public and in the media, we know what the polls say, and all this factual information tells us that what posters like Yubaru and smithinjapan are trying to make us believe is just baseless claims.
Without whatsoever evidence, they claim that Onaga ist not supported by the Okinawan people. Simply a ridiculous claim.
Yes, democracy can be a bit complicated, but in the case of Okinawa there's no doubt about some basic facts:
• the vast majority of the Okinawan people demand a drastic reduction of US military presence
• the vast majority of the Okinawan people oppose the relocation of Futenma within the prefecture
One can argue against those demands and believe they're wrong, but to not respect this clearly stated demands of the Okinawan people is ridiculous, discriminating and anti-democratic.
@ smithinjapan
While your explanation about how Onaga is holding the prefecture hostage is a clear display of your sentiment, it is bare of any rational objective even remotely political argument one could react to.
That form of expression tells us a lot about the poster and nothing about Onaga.
@ Yubaru
How is there no clear majority for someone who was elected with a clear majority? Your claims are getting kind of absurd.
0
DocCarlos
First of I have to say your minds are not in focus with the whole issue and land returns and 18,000 marines and family members will leave. The stalling and preventing the runways at Camp Schwab delays the whole process.Any cog broken the whole process stops. Once Also Guam is ready as its all under construction both infrastructure and housing the Military will be leaving and their dependents too. Australia is taking several thousand each year temp. duty. Hawaii and Pendalton are ready. So let it take its course. Once all the cogs are in place this will happen, sometime in 2023 when Futenma is salted to close now. Then all the land south of Foster and all of Lester. Kuwae 1 tank farm. No more kinser, futenma, Lester, Port of Naha and other little pieces. the front of foster will move the fence back 100 meters from 58. So look at the whole project its happening and that is the best that will happen. Its good for all and 1 step at a time. And all those jobs are gone too!
