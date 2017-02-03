U.S. defense chief Mattis arrives in Japan

TOKYO —

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Tokyo on Friday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other top officials aimed at underlining the firm bilateral alliance in the face of the threat posed by North Korea and other regional security challenges.

The visit to Japan by Mattis—the first by a member of the cabinet of U.S. President Donald Trump—has been welcomed by Tokyo as a sign of continuing U.S. involvement in the Asia-Pacific region. Mattis chose South Korea and Japan for his first overseas trip as Pentagon chief.

The trip is also expected to lay the groundwork for the Feb 10 summit meeting between Abe and Trump in Washington, with Tokyo seeking to gauge how Trump’s “America First” agenda will affect the bilateral alliance as it continues to be baffled by the president’s position on trade and currency issues.

During the series of meetings, Mattis, a retired Marine general, is expected to agree with Japanese officials on the importance of maintaining a strong alliance amid North Korea’s nuclear and missile development programs as well as China’s maritime assertiveness, with Japan keen to emphasize that U.S. engagement is vital to ensuring stability in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Japanese government also wants to secure reassurances over U.S. commitments to Japan’s security, including the Japanese-administered Senkaku Islands, which China claims and calls Diaoyu.

A source of concern for Japan is whether it will be urged by Washington to shoulder more of the costs for hosting U.S. forces in the country, in line with Trump’s comments during the presidential campaign.

Trump has stopped short of pressing the issue with Japan since his inauguration on Jan 20, while Mattis called on U.S. allies to “carry their fair share of any kind of defense burden” during his Senate confirmation hearing for secretary of defense.

But it is widely expected that Mattis will refrain from making direct demands on the potentially touchy issue and instead focus his efforts on demonstrating the close alliance.

Japan’s top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference in mid-January that the alliance is a mechanism that provides benefits to both Japan and the United States and that the costs are being “appropriately” shared.

Under the Japan-U.S. security treaty, around 50,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Japan, enabling the United States to respond rapidly to contingencies in the Asia-Pacific region, including North Korea.

The Japanese government has said that Pyongyang’s enhanced nuclear and missile capabilities have reached “a new level of threat.” North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and test-fired more than 20 ballistic missiles last year, while its leader Kim Jong Un said in his New Year’s address that his country is in the final stages of preparing to test-launch an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Before coming to Japan, Mattis visited South Korea where he met top officials to discuss North Korean issues and the planned deployment of an advanced U.S. missile defense system known as the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in South Korea.

Seoul argues that the THAAD deployment is intended to better address North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs. But China has strongly opposed the move amid concern that the system’s radar could spy on Chinese territory and undermine its security interests.

