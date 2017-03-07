U.S., Japan request U.N. meeting on N Korean ballistic missile launches

UNITED NATIONS —

A U.N. diplomat says the United States and Japan have requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the latest North Korean ballistic missile launches.

The diplomat said the meeting is likely to take place on Wednesday after the Security Council returns from a visit to four Boko Haram-affected countries in Africa.

The diplomat spoke on condition of anonymity because consultations have been private and there has been no official announcement.

North Korea fired four banned ballistic missiles earlier Monday. Three of them landed in waters that Japan claims as its exclusive economic zone, South Korean and Japanese officials said.

