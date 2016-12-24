U.S. land return does little to soften Okinawa anti-base stance

NAGO —

The Japanese government may have hoped the return of thousands of hectares of land in Okinawa by the United States would ease tensions stemming from the heavy American military presence in the island prefecture, but instead it exposed deep divisions between Tokyo and local authorities over the issue.

There was heavy symbolism in the absence of Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga from a ceremony organized by the central government to celebrate the largest land transfer since the prefecture reverted to Japanese control in 1972 after being under U.S. occupation from the end of World War II.

The return involved around 4,000 hectares of forest, or roughly half of the land used for the Northern Training Area, a place the U.S. military uses for jungle warfare training, on the main island of Okinawa.

After attending the event at a coastal resort in Nago in the prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga bluntly expressed his displeasure toward Onaga’s absence.

“It is extremely regrettable that no one from the prefectural government attended, including the governor who advocates the reduction of the base burden,” Suga told reporters, reiterating that the latest land return will reduce the amount of U.S.-administered land on Okinawa by about 20 percent.

Onaga was in the same city that day, attending a citizens’ rally to demand the removal of the U.S. military’s Osprey aircraft from the prefecture and quash the central government’s plan to relocate a key U.S. air base from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago.

“I need your continuing support to seek to remove Ospreys, shut down the Futenma air base and bring an end to the plan of moving it to another place inside the prefecture,” he said in the rally organized in protest to the Dec. 13 crash landing of a U.S. Marines MV-22 tilt-rotor transport aircraft in waters off Nago.

Participants cheered Onaga, with some praising his “courage” of deciding to skip the land return ceremony. Others called the event “deceptive” in that it sought to inaccurately portray a major easing of Okinawa’s base-hosting burden.

But it is uncertain whether such local voices will reach the central government, which has so far shown little signs of changing the status quo.

The return of land within the Northern Training Area came in exchange for six new helipads the Japanese government built in the retained portion of area for the U.S. military, which is likely to be used by the Osprey aircraft as it can take off and land vertically.

The Japanese government angered locals by allowing the U.S. military to resume flying Ospreys less than a week after the accident. Defense Ministry Tomomi Inada argued upon the resumption of the flights that the deployment of the aircraft “improves the deterrent power of the Japan-U.S. alliance” amid the tough security environment surrounding Japan.

A total of 24 MV-22s, including the one that broke apart in the wake of the mishap, have been deployed at the U.S. Marines’ Air Station Futenma, starting 2012. The aircraft can hover like a helicopter but fly faster and over longer distances, like a fixed-wing aircraft.

Onaga said at the rally that it is a “serious problem” that the trouble-prone Ospreys will use the helipads in the Northern Training Area straddling the Kunigami and Higashi villages. It was for that reason he declined the central government’s invitation to attend the land return ceremony, he said.

As for the Futenma base relocation, the central government hopes to resume related construction work to reclaim land from the sea, which has been suspended amid the intensifying dispute with Okinawa, on the back of a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled in favor of the state.

There seems to be no clear prospects on whether the standoff will be resolved, but some Okinawans have expressed their determination to continue the anti-base campaign.

“If I back off now, I think I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life,” said Noboru Gibo, a 62-year-old farmer who took part in the rally.

But he also admitted feeling a sense of detachment from the nation due to the lack of progress on base issues.

“My heart is drifting away from this country, Japan. We can’t trust lawmakers, the government and even the judicial system, which always rules in favor of the state. I have come to think that it may be impossible to realize our goals as long as we are under this country’s system.”

His remarks indicated the tension that exists between Okinawa and the Japanese mainland stemming from their complex history. The southern islands, which were formerly the Ryukyu Kingdom, were annexed by the mainland in 1879. Okinawa Prefecture also became a battleground in the final stages of World War II and it remained under U.S. occupation for 20 years longer than the rest of Japan after the war.

U.S. military bases in the prefecture were built on land expropriated from islanders during the postwar U.S. occupation that lasted until 1972, resulting in the prefecture holding some 74 percent of the total acreage of U.S. military facilities in the country.

Following the land return Thursday, the percentage dropped to about 70 percent. But it is still seen as a heavy burden on the prefecture, which comprises less than 1 percent of Japan’s total land area.

© KYODO