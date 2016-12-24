U.S. land return does little to soften Okinawa anti-base stance

NAGO —
The Japanese government may have hoped the return of thousands of hectares of land in Okinawa by the United States would ease tensions stemming from the heavy American military presence in the island prefecture, but instead it exposed deep divisions between Tokyo and local authorities over the issue.
There was heavy symbolism in the absence of Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga from a ceremony organized by the central government to celebrate the largest land transfer since the prefecture reverted to Japanese control in 1972 after being under U.S. occupation from the end of World War II.
The return involved around 4,000 hectares of forest, or roughly half of the land used for the Northern Training Area, a place the U.S. military uses for jungle warfare training, on the main island of Okinawa.
After attending the event at a coastal resort in Nago in the prefecture, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga bluntly expressed his displeasure toward Onaga’s absence.
“It is extremely regrettable that no one from the prefectural government attended, including the governor who advocates the reduction of the base burden,” Suga told reporters, reiterating that the latest land return will reduce the amount of U.S.-administered land on Okinawa by about 20 percent.
Onaga was in the same city that day, attending a citizens’ rally to demand the removal of the U.S. military’s Osprey aircraft from the prefecture and quash the central government’s plan to relocate a key U.S. air base from a crowded residential area in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago.
“I need your continuing support to seek to remove Ospreys, shut down the Futenma air base and bring an end to the plan of moving it to another place inside the prefecture,” he said in the rally organized in protest to the Dec. 13 crash landing of a U.S. Marines MV-22 tilt-rotor transport aircraft in waters off Nago.
Participants cheered Onaga, with some praising his “courage” of deciding to skip the land return ceremony. Others called the event “deceptive” in that it sought to inaccurately portray a major easing of Okinawa’s base-hosting burden.
But it is uncertain whether such local voices will reach the central government, which has so far shown little signs of changing the status quo.
The return of land within the Northern Training Area came in exchange for six new helipads the Japanese government built in the retained portion of area for the U.S. military, which is likely to be used by the Osprey aircraft as it can take off and land vertically.
The Japanese government angered locals by allowing the U.S. military to resume flying Ospreys less than a week after the accident. Defense Ministry Tomomi Inada argued upon the resumption of the flights that the deployment of the aircraft “improves the deterrent power of the Japan-U.S. alliance” amid the tough security environment surrounding Japan.
A total of 24 MV-22s, including the one that broke apart in the wake of the mishap, have been deployed at the U.S. Marines’ Air Station Futenma, starting 2012. The aircraft can hover like a helicopter but fly faster and over longer distances, like a fixed-wing aircraft.
Onaga said at the rally that it is a “serious problem” that the trouble-prone Ospreys will use the helipads in the Northern Training Area straddling the Kunigami and Higashi villages. It was for that reason he declined the central government’s invitation to attend the land return ceremony, he said.
As for the Futenma base relocation, the central government hopes to resume related construction work to reclaim land from the sea, which has been suspended amid the intensifying dispute with Okinawa, on the back of a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled in favor of the state.
There seems to be no clear prospects on whether the standoff will be resolved, but some Okinawans have expressed their determination to continue the anti-base campaign.
“If I back off now, I think I’m going to regret it for the rest of my life,” said Noboru Gibo, a 62-year-old farmer who took part in the rally.
But he also admitted feeling a sense of detachment from the nation due to the lack of progress on base issues.
“My heart is drifting away from this country, Japan. We can’t trust lawmakers, the government and even the judicial system, which always rules in favor of the state. I have come to think that it may be impossible to realize our goals as long as we are under this country’s system.”
His remarks indicated the tension that exists between Okinawa and the Japanese mainland stemming from their complex history. The southern islands, which were formerly the Ryukyu Kingdom, were annexed by the mainland in 1879. Okinawa Prefecture also became a battleground in the final stages of World War II and it remained under U.S. occupation for 20 years longer than the rest of Japan after the war.
U.S. military bases in the prefecture were built on land expropriated from islanders during the postwar U.S. occupation that lasted until 1972, resulting in the prefecture holding some 74 percent of the total acreage of U.S. military facilities in the country.
Following the land return Thursday, the percentage dropped to about 70 percent. But it is still seen as a heavy burden on the prefecture, which comprises less than 1 percent of Japan’s total land area.
-6
Schopenhauer
U.S. bases on Okinawa are gold mines for Okinawans to withdraw money from the central government.
-4
CrucialS
Once again, Kyodo succeeds in cherry picking facts for the sake of bias. Please, please, please, have a referendum in Okinawan for independence. I'll laugh hysterically when it fails to even draw above 10% regardless of the base issue.
-3
turbotsat
Yeah, I can't imagine why they would have thought that.
6
voiceofokinawa
Most of the forested land the U.S. Marines use as jungle warfare training facilities in Yanbaru (Okinawa's northern highlands) is national property. Private land owners are few in number. One must take this fact in mind when he discusses the issue.
-4
bones
I honestly believe that if ALL the bases were closed down and the land returned there would still be protests and complaints.
-2
Aly Rustom
There we go. I have continuously said that the bases will be the seed from where the Okinawan Independence movement will grow.
-3
toshiko
It is bakkin shiharai. Not Omatsuri.
0
stormcrow
Trump is the Great Okinawan Hope.
Trump has already said that he would like to bring all U.S. forces stationed in Japan and elsewhere around the world home.
Although I don't agree with this view of military strategy (if this is what he's really thinking, pretending or who knows what), but he must be viewed in a positive light as far as the anti-U.S. base protesters in Okinawa are concerned.
If you really want to catch Trump's attention and make him angry after he moves into the White House, just burn a few American flags. Better yet, do it on a Trump property in Okinawa if possible. He just might blow a gasket and tweet a military order for them to close the bases before consulting with Ivanka about it.
3
japan4life
Oh poor Suga, he gave this big PR event for the GOJ and U.S. Military and nobody from the Prefecture showed up to give credence to this sham. How can the people of Okinawa be happy when in order to get land that has been damaged and polluted by the U.S. Military returned they have to allow the U.S. Military to damage and pollute another area of land on Okinawa. Take a look at the aerial pictures of those helipads being built in that pristine environment and look at the pictures of those dump trucks with their exhausts spewing out those exhaust fumes going into that area. Do you think the U.S. Military would be allowed to build these helipads in such an environmentally sensitive area as this in the U.S.?
4
BertieWooster
The fact that Tokyo and Washington entertained any thought that returning this jungle way out in the sticks would please Okinawans shows just how little they understand the situation here.
The land Okinawans want is the useful land. The bases all along Route 58, Lester, Foster, Futenma, Kadena, land where there is some kind of infrastructure, utilities, plumbing. They want land they can build on, build houses to live in, shops, schools, hospitals.
Futenma is apparently going to be returned, but this has been promised so many times, is it surprising that no one believes it?
Japan lost the war 70 years ago. This doesn't give the winning side the right to use Okinawan land just as they like for as long as they like.
I agree with CrucialS, there should be a referendum. Not for independence, I don't see that Okiexit is possible, but at least to really find what Okinawans think about their land being used by the US military.
-3
Schopenhauer
If Okinawans think getting rid of U.S. Forces is more important than keeping its economy afloat without special financial support of the central government, do it right now. If they want to go independent, do it right now. If they want to choose China than to Japan, do it right now.
2
JWTNSSN
I have an idea Mr. Suga and Mrs. Kennedy, why don't your forciably impose the Marines upon the people of Tokyo.
1
kwatt
The US returned that large land to Japan, because most of the land is (not good) very useless for military training, so they could not use the land 100% for many years. US military thought wanted very useful helipads (for Ospreys training in the future) in the better forest instead of large coarse land for marines training.
3
CrucialS
That would be interesting but how would it be worded?
A proposition of a removal of all US military bases in Okinawa is extremely loaded. The other issue I could see is how well educated people will be on the pros/cons of the proposition. The Ryukyu Chinpo and Okinawa Times is not exactly a well balanced publication. But I agree with you, Bertie. A non binding base referendum would be great to see.
No the land is actually very useful, the problem is that it was too much land to be utilized and agreements with the GOJ and ODB that limit the type of live fire training that can be conducted made the amount of land unnecessary. That's the reason why the US gave the majority back and kept what would be needed for the conduct of Jungle Warfare Training..
-3
smithinjapan
"There was heavy symbolism in the absence of Okinawa Gov Takeshi Onaga"
yeah, as heavy as a child sitting in the corner at Christmas and not opening his presents (he will later, though) because they weren't the model he wanted.
“It is extremely regrettable that no one from the prefectural government attended, including the governor who advocates the reduction of the base burden,”
Well, logic was never the strong suit of people like Onaga. If they actually got what they wanted, what would their life's mission of complaining and demanding handouts for nothing mean? What would they do then? The guy's entire election campaign and his support of a quarter of the population -- not at all the majority -- is based on "anti-others", not on "pro-Okinawa", and they are not the same thing. Hence, he gets what he wants, and acts like a petulant child.
As for him asking the small number of people gathered to support him after his tantrum, let them keep wasting their lives on delaying the inevitable and then crying about the results if they like. These people are incredibly sad, but it's their lives they are wasting.
I'd wish them all a Merry Christmas, but no doubt while they are giving presents to their children to open, shopping around the base, and doing other things from the appropriated North American and European style of celebrating, they'll just be moaning and complaining and causing their family more grief than the bases ever could.
1
bjohnson23
RE: Private land owners are few in number.
One does not have to wonder concerning the few, but more like the WHO, these few numbers are...hmmm Ozawa, Hatayoma, Ogawa...to name some of the few...and what do they all have in common: construction/developer companies
-2
smithinjapan
kwatt: "The US returned that large land to Japan, because most of the land is (not good) very useless for military training, so they could not use the land 100% for many years."
So, you want land back, but you don't want this land back. Interesting. I bet you'd still be outraged if they rescinded the offer based on the complete lack of gratitude and moaning.
1
JWTNSSN
smithinjapan: It is time for you to realize that this is not your land and this not your decision. If the Okinawans want the marines to leave, then that is their choice and its time for the marines to respect it.
0
turbotsat
It's between Japan and the USA.
If ' the Okinawans want the marines to leave', that's between Japan and Okinawa.
-2
Star-viking
Bertie,
This might come as a revalation, but the plan was to move the Futenma facilities to Henoko, then return Futenma. Since the Okinawan Govt. has continuously sabotaged the move to Henoko, Futenma cannot be returned.
I do find it amazing that some Okinawans can complain about being betrayed when the situation is of their own making. Too self-absorbed I guess - every wrong is someone else's fault.
-2
smithinjapan
JWTNSSN: "smithinjapan: It is time for you to realize that this is not your land and this not your decision."
Actually, it's not the Okinawans land, and hence they should be happy it's being given to them. And second, it's not their decision. Time for them to realize they cannot dictate national security and then pout and cry unfair when they don't get the result they want.
"If the Okinawans want the marines to leave, then that is their choice and its time for the marines to respect it."
No, it's not their choice. They are a part of Japan, and the marines fall under NATIONAL security, not domestic. Obviously it's YOU that needs to realize the situation, and YOU that needs to respect it.
Aly Rustom: "There we go. I have continuously said that the bases will be the seed from where the Okinawan Independence movement will grow."
The funny part of that is that the very first order if they were ever permitted to leave, which they won't be, would be to establish joint security with Japan and probably the US to protect themselves from the very real threat of China. Wouldn't it be funny to see Onaga begging Japan and the US for defense? That's what would happen. Second they'd try to establish trade, and demand that Japan still give them handouts despite separating.
0
sfjp330
smithinjapan DEC. 24, 2016 - 02:59PM JST The funny part of that is that the very first order if they were ever permitted to leave, which they won't be, would be to establish joint security with Japan and probably the US to protect themselves from the very real threat of China.
How do you tell U.S. to leave? In 2009, Japan government tried to distance themselves but U.S. won't let them. When Hatoyama became a PM of Japan, the Obama administration was aware that there was a section of politicians in Japan who sought distance from U.S. Even many Japanese people started to view Japan’s policies as being dictated by the U.S. and described their own country as “America’s colony”. In particular, right-wing nationalists vouched for reducing reliance on the U.S. and argued that Japan must not be afraid to take a confrontational position in foreign policy. Hatoyama was probably articulating his foreign policy in conformity with the national mood but at the end it proved disastrous. The Obama administration was instrumental in Hatoyama’s ouster from office because of the latter’s inept handling of the Futenma base relocation issue. In 2010, Obama snubbed Hatoyama and weeks later Hatoyama resigned and was replaced by the more U.S. acceptable Naoto Kan. Kan immediately confirmed that the Futenma base issue would proceed according to the U.S. desire. No wonder, when the leaks surfaced, he declined to comment and said that the announcement of information was “not legitimate”. The J-government succumbed to the U.S. pressure to follow its line of thinking. Okinawa may be a problem for Japan but getting out of this is likely to be messy. Japan has no alternative than to preserve its alliance relationship with the U.S. for the foreseeable future.
1
voiceofokinawa
smithinjapan
Explain why Okinawa's demand for the reduction of hosting the bulk of U.S. bases (more than 70% area-wise) is like a petulant child crying for more. You cannot measure the depth of burden in terms of land area only. Other variables must be included, such as noise/environmental pollution, crimes by military members and, above all, a psychological suffocation one feels under this heavy footprint of foreign armed forces - the feeling of perpetually being occupied 71 years after the end of that abominable war.
Explain, especially, why the stationing of Marine units who train for jungle warfare in Southeast Asia and for fighting a drug war in Americas is necessary for the defense of Japan.
-1
Yubaru
Go live by Naha airport and you can say just about the same thing. Noisy as hell, 24/7, crime, traffic congestion, whatever, it's the same.
Explain; Why doesnt the Japanese government deal with it if they think there is a problem? Oh wait, they don't because it's not. And btw, anyone with even half a brain knows that the Marines are mostly here on Okinawa to train, their presence alone is a deterrent, and basing their forward in case of any need is helpful to everyone that is allied with the US in the region.
So quit kicking a dead horse with your stale argument.
2
sfjp330
Yubaru DEC. 24, 2016 - 04:17PM JST Explain; Why doesn't the Japanese government deal with it if they think there is a problem?
The point is that Japan does not function as an independent sovereign state. To find a proper term for the U.S.-Japan relationship is difficult since there has been nothing quite like it in history. The unequal arrangement used to come with formidable advantages. The Japanese have not been required for half a century to produce political leaders capable of thinking strategically and dealing independently with a transforming world. Noticeably less so, even, than has been true for the Europeans. The readiness with which the U.S has extended economic favors to Japan, to the detriment of its own global economic position, has been extraordinary. Japan would not have become the industrial power it remains up till today, had the U.S. not tolerated its structural protectionism, and allowed full-speed one-way expansion of Japanese market shares in the U.S. to the considerable disadvantage of American domestic industry. I cannot think of any other instance in history in which one large country has had it so easy in its diplomatic and economic interaction with the world, simply by relying on the power, goodwill and strategic calculations of another country, while at the same time itself remaining politically outside the international system. Other countries gradually became used to Japan’s near invisibility on the world diplomatic stage.
0
Tatanka
I hope Trump pulls out of Japan and Korea and leaves them twisting in the wind...
-1
smithinjapan
Voiceofokinawa: you won't listen anyway, but he's acting like a petulant child because despite getting a huge amount of land back, he's actually ANGRY about it. If Japan ever got Futemba back, which he's busy delaying and creating Okinawa's own problems, he'd be furious. His sole purpose of exist be is to be angry and pout. He has no right to dictate national security, then say "if I don't get my way we cannot stay in this country! Sniff sniff"
0
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru (Dec. 24, 2016 - 04:17PM JST),
You cannot discuss the Naha Airport issue and the Futenma-related issue on the same plain. The former is a domestic issue per se and the latter is an international or U.S.-derived one that has nothing to do with the welfare of the nation.
Answer the questions I raised above for smithinjapan. Unless you can answer them, you aren't qualified to say anything about the U.S. military presence in Okinawa. Never.
0
BertieWooster
Giving a huge swathe of jungle "back" to Okinawa is rather like a child, who, having taken a bite out of a cake and deciding that they don't like it, rewrapping it and giving it to someone as a Christmas present. And then, when he unwraps it and sees the teeth marks and says he doesn't want it, calling him a whiner.
As for handing back Futenma, seeing the massive construction going on (you can see it from the side of the road) I find it hard to believe that they intend to give it back at all.
Everything just the same, except that we will have this huge new superbase in Henoko.
0
kwatt
It seems that most Okinawans want to return more useful lands (for good farms / good infrastracture of town) from US military. US military should use the most useless lands in Okinawa because of hard military training for war they love. In the first place most lands in Okinawa belong to Okinawans. US military is just using the lands j government offered. Returning land to Japan seems funny. It sounds like some kinda king or dictator attitude/behavior. US military has never cleaned the lands absorbed/polluted by toxic chemicals they used for years when they returned to Okinawa.
0
BertieWooster
kwatt,
Yes. I often wonder whether that's the reason they won't give Futenma back. Because parts of it are radioactive!
0
kwatt
Bertie
I've ever heard something about it. Dosimeter did not detect any from the outside. Probably too far.
-1
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru & smithinjapan,
Marine units stationed in Okinawa and training in the Northern Training Area, a.k.a. Jungle Warfare Center, are not for the defense of Japan after all because you can't answer the questions I raised above. Why must Japanese taxpayers that include us Okinawans be obliged to shoulder the cost for their training and presence in Japan, especially in Okinawa?
Answer specifically.
0
GW
sfjp330
Along your above lines of thought I have often wondered just how MUCH the US HAS on Japan because of WWII. Back door dealing stuff that the US has held since the end of WWII & has kept secret..... I think they have a LOT ON Japan & the bunch who run the LDP & govt prays NEVER see's the light of day. And THIS is how the US controls Japan & as you said & so few Japanese realize(just how well Japan was treated economy wise after WWII etc)
So anyone else here think the US has boxes of choice DIRT on Japan that the ruling class pray never see's the light of day??
Would perhaps explain Japan's subservience to the US..........any other ideas??
1
Yubaru
Yes I can, I just choose to instruct you in some simple facts, things are not as you think they are, Henoko....kills the reef there, environment is being damaged....Naha Airport, building new runway on landfill doing EXACTLY the same thing, no one gives a shit.
Nope you choose to keep your blinders on, the problems are the same, bitch about one, forget the other, you are a hypocrite, it's that simple.
You obviously have a problem with reading what people write in reply, I specifically explained to you why, and you choose to overlook it.
You must fall into the group with less than half a brain.
-1
smithinjapan
Voiceofokinawa: you have zero say about national security matters, and yet you demand answers from others and claim Yubaru is not "truly Japanese because of (his) opinion"? They are here for your protection, and their presence is a deterrent. Remember that while you celebrate Christmas -- a western holiday.
-1
voiceofokinawa
Yubaru,
No, you cannot discuss the Futenma-related issue and the Naha Airport issue on the same plain. The Futenma issue is an internatinal one, that is, U.S.-derived/-caused, whereas the Naha Airport issue is totally a domestic one that must be resolved internally within Japan/Okinawa.
I'm personally opposed to the the expansion of Naha Airport by reclamaining the waters off its coast because the problem is resoved instantly if the JADF goes away somewhere else, probably to Kadena Air Base.
0
Flyfalcon
The more US bases stationed in Japan, there will be more invitations for flying missiles. Marines have been killed more by Osperys rather than imaginary enemies. Resuming training of Ospreys means packing more body bags of trainees and ruining environment with pollution and debris and spilled fuel. Intermarriage between helicopter and fighter jet will never get happy ending.
If US really wants Japan has deterrent power, they should give back urbanized land space, such as Golf Course, tennis courts and Elementary School play ground for property developments.
During WWII, US avoidided bombing Kyoto. The reason was Kyoto was rich in ancient infrastructure representing Japanese history and culture. Wise US President wanted to preserve it as historical heritage. Poor Hiroshima and Nagasaki were nuked because they were not Kyoto.
If Okinawa has ancient Ryukyu Kindom theme park as Kyoto, no bombs and missiles will be landed.
Jungle Warfare training is more suitable for fighting with lightly armed drug traffickers and bandits. Not for the nations which are very close with Japan which posses missiles with multiple war heads. If the missiles fly, they will be faster than Ospreys.
0
toshiko
Voice, when you became Okinawa? Why you don't know what made US promise to return this land?
