In 2015, Japan accepted 27 refugees, including three Syrians, after some 7,500 people from 69 countries sought such status in Japan, according to the justice ministry. Do you think Japan should take in more refugees?

Login to leave a comment
JapanToday Insight
Ring in the New Year with Jazz at Tableaux!
TableauxDining
Top Jobs of the Week!
Japan Today CareersDining
10 Onsen Resorts To Visit This Winter
Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine
TableauxDining
Japan Today CareersDining
Tokyo Insight MagazineInTokyo Magazine
( 12 )
( 50 )
( 33 )
( 44 )
( 34 )
Order by Time Order by Popularity
4 Comments
Login to comment
-1
sensei258
Right, go ahead, open the floodgates to a host of terrorists masquerading as refugees, or refugees who commit terrorist acts after becoming dissatisfied for one reason or another
1
paulinusa
For a country of 127 million, a total of 27 is pretty pathetic.
0
turbotsat
There are countries in the world that might welcome large numbers of refugees if they were funded. The UN should rearrange its spending to pay those countries for hosting.
0
Moonraker
Somewhere between floodgates and pitiful mean spiritedness might work.
Back to top