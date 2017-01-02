In 2015, Japan accepted 27 refugees, including three Syrians, after some 7,500 people from 69 countries sought such status in Japan, according to the justice ministry. Do you think Japan should take in more refugees?

  • -1

    sensei258

    Right, go ahead, open the floodgates to a host of terrorists masquerading as refugees, or refugees who commit terrorist acts after becoming dissatisfied for one reason or another

  • 1

    paulinusa

    For a country of 127 million, a total of 27 is pretty pathetic.

  • 0

    turbotsat

    There are countries in the world that might welcome large numbers of refugees if they were funded. The UN should rearrange its spending to pay those countries for hosting.

  • 0

    Moonraker

    Somewhere between floodgates and pitiful mean spiritedness might work.

