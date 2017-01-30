Login to leave a comment
Moonraker
Theoretically, yes, according to economic theory, because it makes markets bigger and specialisation more profitable. But powerful vested interests distort the process and then monopoly capitalists tend to see all the gains.
Aly Rustom
Exactly Moonraker. You nailed it. Globalization itself is a marvelous idea, IF AND ONLY IF the good of the general masses is taken into consideration. If not, it becomes a vehicle whereby the rich exploit the poor and pillage the planet's resources. Same as capitalism.
BertieWooster
Well, it's certainly a way for the superrich to get superricher.
Magnet
Yes, but it definitely favours some more than others.
thepersoniamnow
Yes you should build the (paper) tower higher cause highee is better. But when the market fails (as it must) sometime, the higher the tower the bigger the fall. Not to mention it seems to just make the rich richer which is dangerous for humanity.
John-San
In the future No, But at present yes but not for long. How we trade now will be very out dated in haft a generetion. What will be exported around the world will be Data and raw materials, Gone will be the day where Plant build the product then export it product around the world. Car plants will be local, As local as a village of 1000 population to product their transport mode and most products. The Data for the Product will be sent to any plant in the world were the 3D assembler is base. With world pressure to reduce CO2 level Countries will take up these new technologies to reduce their Greenhouse footprint and savings on Fossil fuel costs.
dcog9065
Not even a question, without it our daily lives would still be where it was 30 years ago as there isn't too much incentive to specialise, innovate and make oneself competitive. Everything is cheaper for the consumer because of globalisation
Tokyo-Engr
@Moonraker. Agree with your post completely. It is good for the global economy but not necessarily good for individuals. I believe it has created a super wealthy class and increased the divide between rich and poor
