Login to leave a comment
JapanToday Insight
There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People
Ms GreenTravel / Hotels
Will You Be My Friend (For A Beer)?
The Dubliners Irish PubBars
Undergraduate: Information session (March 12)
Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA
Special Offers
5th Annual AJE Summer Camp
Offer ends: n/a
1 Comment
Login to comment
0
M3M3M3
Perhaps, but this will be an irrelevant question once self driving cars become the norm. I give it about 10 years.
Back to top