U.S. President Donald Trump is yet to name an ambassador to Japan. Which is more important for incoming ambassadors: To be well connected to their head of state or to have a good knowledge of the country where they are being posted?

    Aly Rustom

    Not having a good knowledge of the country they are posted to means that there could be problems in the foreseeable future. I think its absolutely dire to have an understanding of the country you are being posted to. It also helps, if possible, to have a good working relationship with the commander in chief.

  • 1

    Brainiac

    I may be mistaken but I think most countries post career diplomats as ambassadors. Certainly, Japan does. In the case of the U.S., it is invariably a friend of the president or a big political fund donor or someone like that. Most of the embassy work is done by the various attaches and consular officials anyway, and they usually remain longer than ambassadors.

