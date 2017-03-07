Tatsuo Aoki, owner of the Tokyo bar Popeye. The Finance Ministry imposes higher taxes on drinks with greater malt content. So the biggest breweries, including Asahi Group Holdings and Kirin Holdings, sell knockoffs, called “happoshu,” or third beer, that may use peas, corn, or soybeans to reduce the amount of flavorful malt. (Bloomberg)
A lot of time, energy, and money has been wasted coming up with some really bad drinks—and it’s because of the tax system.
1 Comment
Aly Rustom
That's a bizzare tax.
