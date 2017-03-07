A lot of time, energy, and money has been wasted coming up with some really bad drinks—and it’s because of the tax system.

Quote of the Day ( 1 )

Tatsuo Aoki, owner of the Tokyo bar Popeye. The Finance Ministry imposes higher taxes on drinks with greater malt content. So the biggest breweries, including Asahi Group Holdings and Kirin Holdings, sell knockoffs, called “happoshu,” or third beer, that may use peas, corn, or soybeans to reduce the amount of flavorful malt. (Bloomberg)

Back to top

1 Comment

  • 0

    Aly Rustom

    That's a bizzare tax.

Back to top

Login to leave a comment

OR
Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Continuing Education: Seminars and Workshops in April

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

How to Enjoy Sushi Go-Round

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

There's No more Living Samurai, but Samurai Spirit continues to Live in Japanese People

Ms GreenTravel / Hotels

Special Offers

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

Offer ends: n/a

グローバルに
活躍したいあなたへ
外資系転職

バイリンガル人材の
ための求人サイト

見てみる

More in Quote of the Day

View all

View all

Find Your
Apartment
in Japan

10,000’s of properties available today!

Search