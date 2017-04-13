Advanced obstacle detection devices can be an effective measure to prevent railroad crossing accidents.

Seiji Iwakura, professor of transport planning at Shibaura Institute of Technology, referring to devices that can detect people on railroad crossings and notify train drivers. In Japan, 236 railroad crossing accidents occurred over the 12-month period from April 2015 to March 2016, leaving 101 people dead. Of that figure, elderly people aged 65 or over accounted for 41%. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

