As a result of insurance payments for treatment being lowered for long-term hospital treatment, people who have left the hospital have been staying at these facilities, and there has been a spike in residents there who need long-term living support or nursing care.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

A representative for an NPO managing free or low-cost lodging. NPOs say more than 150 people a year are dying at free or low-cost lodging facilities in Tokyo and Chiba Prefecture, meant as temporary living quarters for the poor. (Mainichi Shimbun)

