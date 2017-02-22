Shinji Suzuki, a senior official of the Japan Advertisers Association. The damage caused by advertising fraud (boosting the reported number of page views for ads) amounts to more than ¥10 billion a year, according to a survey compiled by a group including advertising-related agencies. (Yomiuri Shimbun)
Both newspapers and television have mechanisms to monitor the effects of advertising, such as through audience ratings. For internet advertising, it is also necessary to establish mechanisms to monitor the effects and the conditions of distribution.
Quote of the Day ( 0 )
0 Comments
Login to comment
Back to top