Both newspapers and television have mechanisms to monitor the effects of advertising, such as through audience ratings. For internet advertising, it is also necessary to establish mechanisms to monitor the effects and the conditions of distribution.

Shinji Suzuki, a senior official of the Japan Advertisers Association. The damage caused by advertising fraud (boosting the reported number of page views for ads) amounts to more than ¥10 billion a year, according to a survey compiled by a group including advertising-related agencies. (Yomiuri Shimbun)

New Trend In Japan: Sakura, Onsen and Hinamatsuri

Matsumoto-roOnsen

A Japanese-style hotel in Chiba prefecture

Quality HATAGOTravel / Hotels

Lecture Series: New World Law & Order: Profile, Protest and Social Justice

Temple University, Japan CampusContinuing Education / MBA

5th Annual AJE Summer Camp

