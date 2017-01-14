China distrusts Japan. It's convinced, for one thing, that Tokyo will start another war. As each seeks to put Southeast Asia in its back pocket for geopolitical as well as economic gain, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became the first head of state anywhere to visit the Philippines under President Rodrigo Duterte.

Forbes contributor Ralph Jennings, on Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit to the Philippines. He says that Japan and China are competing to win over the Philippines whose president is pushing away former colonizer and military benefactor the United States in favor of America’s geopolitical rival China.

    gokai_wo_maneku

    Someone forgot to tell the approximately 10,000,000 Chinese who visit Japan every year.

