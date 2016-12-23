During the 1980s and '90s, it was common for young people to eat out after midnight. But the numbers of customers are decreasing after midnight.

Norihisa Sasaki, president of Royal Host. Royal Host is one of many nationwide restaurant chains that used to stay open 24 hours a day but are now starting to close around midnight. (Fuji TV)

    kyushubill

    Good, it means sobriety could be infecting this archipelago after all.

    ArtistAtLarge

    There could be many reasons for this. Costs. Location. Distance. Availability of transportation after midnight. Working hours. Good places to eat.

    I'm sure there may be more.

    turbotsat

    ArtistAtLarge: I'm sure there may be more.

    Streaming and social media ...

