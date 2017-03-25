Jonathan Spangler, director of the South China Sea Think Tank in Taipei. (Forbes)
For many decades, Japan has played an important role in providing development and humanitarian aid to countries throughout East and Southeast Asia, but it was long ‘hindered,’ so to speak, by its pacifist defense policy. It can now become more directly engaged in regional securitization efforts. For some, this is reassuring. For others, it is cause for concern.
