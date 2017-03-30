For my children, playing mahjong is preferable to playing video games. The game helps improve their concentration, judgment and patience.

Quote of the Day ( 0 )

Tokyo mother Tomoko Nakabayashi, 43, whose two elementary-age children attend a mahjong school. NPO Neuron runs nine schools mahjong schools to provide an opportunity for children to engage in a calmer, more cerebral form of entertainment than video games and smartphones to help develop their strategic thinking, as well as their ability to read other people in a competitive situation. (Mainichi Shimbun)

More in Quote of the Day

