Tokyo mother Tomoko Nakabayashi, 43, whose two elementary-age children attend a mahjong school. NPO Neuron runs nine schools mahjong schools to provide an opportunity for children to engage in a calmer, more cerebral form of entertainment than video games and smartphones to help develop their strategic thinking, as well as their ability to read other people in a competitive situation. (Mainichi Shimbun)
For my children, playing mahjong is preferable to playing video games. The game helps improve their concentration, judgment and patience.
